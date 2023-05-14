FYI Calendar: May Fest continues in Eureka Springs with White Street Walk May 19

May 14 (Sunday)

Mother's Day in the Garden -- With local vendors, craft station and garden tours, 9 a.m.-4 p.m., Botanical Garden of the Ozarks in Fayetteville. Register at gozarks.org/event/mothers-day-in-the-garden.

Mother's Day Brunch -- Seatings at 10 a.m., 11:30 a.m. and 1:15 p.m., Eleven at Crystal Bridges Museum. $49. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Drop-In Artmaking -- 1-4 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

"Chicken & Biscuits" -- Two rival sisters are trying to bury their father without killing each other first, 7:30 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday and 2 p.m. Saturday & Sunday, through May 14, West Theatre at TheatreSquared in Fayetteville. $20-$54. 777-7477 or theatre2.org.

Warbird Weekend -- Featuring "Doc," a B-29 Superfortress, Arkansas Air & Military Museum in Fayetteville. $12-$22; free for World War II and Korean War veterans. arkansasairandmilitary.com.

May 15 (Monday)

Drop-In Tour: Collection Highlights -- 11:30 a.m. Monday, Thursday & Sunday, 2 p.m. Saturday, Garrison Lobby at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Drop-In Tour: Architecture -- 1 p.m. Monday, Thursday, Sunday, Garrison Lobby at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Yoga at FPL -- 6 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

May 16 (Tuesday)

Mindfulness Meditation -- 5:30 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

We Know Whodunit Book Club -- "Such a Quiet Place" by Megan Miranda, 6 p.m., Springdale Public Library. Free. springdalelibrary.org.

Artosphere Festival Orchestra -- An Evening of Brahms and Beethoven, 7 p.m., Walton Arts Center in Fayetteville. $10. waltonartscenter.org/artosphere.

May 17 (Wednesday)

Drop-In Tour: Big Picture -- Art, architecture and nature, 11:30 a.m. Wednesday, Friday & Saturday, Garrison Lobby at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Drop-In Tour: 3 in 30 -- 12:30 p.m. Wednesday, Thursday, Friday, Saturday & Sunday, Garrison Lobby at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Brainteasers -- 3 p.m., Bella Vista Public Library. Free. bvpl.org.

Mystery Book Club -- 4 p.m., Bella Vista Public Library. Free. bvpl.org.

Auditions -- For "Heathers: The Musical," 4:30-5:30 p.m. May 17 & 5-6 p.m. May 18, The Medium, 214 S. Main St. in Springdale. Showdates Aug. 9-10. Email kaileymiller25@gmail.com or see the audition packet at https://sites.google.com/view/heathers-at-the-medium/home.

"Recreating the Eureka Baby" -- Art meets history at this unique exhibition, reception 5 p.m., Eureka Springs Historical Museum. Part of the May Festival of the Arts in Eureka Springs. Free. 253-9417.

Artificial Intelligence for Writers -- With Karen Kilroy, 6 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. Register at faylib.org.

Dover Quartet -- An Evening of Hadyn, Walker and Dvořák, 7 p.m., Walton Arts Center in Fayetteville. Part of Artosphere. $29. waltonartscenter.org/artosphere.

May 18 (Thursday)

We're Hooked -- A crafting club, 1 p.m., Bella Vista Public Library. Free. bvpl.org.

Cocktail Tour -- Frank Lloyd Wright and Nature, 6 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum in Bentonville. $20. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Vegan Community Potluck -- 6 p.m., Ozark Folkways in Winslow. Free. ozarkfolkways.org.

Chapel Music Series -- Smokey & The Mirror, 6:30 p.m., Mildred B. Cooper Memorial Chapel in Bella Vista. Part of Artosphere. $15. waltonartscenter.org/artosphere.

Herbie Hancock Institute National Peer-to-Peer Jazz Sextet -- With special guests from the Northwest Arkansas Jazz All-Stars, 7 p.m., Walton Arts Center in Fayetteville. Part of Artosphere. Free but ticketed event. waltonartscenter.org/artosphere.

AFO Off the Grid -- 7-11 p.m., downtown Fayetteville Entertainment District. Part of Artosphere. Official locations TBA. Free. waltonartscenter.org/artosphere.

May 19 (Friday)

Artist Demo -- Holly Freeburg, 11:30 a.m., Terra Studios in Durham. Free. usingart.org.

Exhibition Tour -- "Architecture at Home," 2 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

White Street Walk -- With some 40 artists showing their work along White Street, 4-10 p.m., part of the May Festival of the Arts in Eureka Springs. Free. Email zeek.taylor@cox.net.

Cocktail & Create -- With Lily Hollinden, 6-8 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum. $20. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Outdoor Movie -- "Marcel the Shell with Shoes On," 8 p.m., Hunt Family Gathering Glade at the Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

May 20 (Saturday)

True Crime Fest NWA -- 9 a.m.-9 p.m., Rogers Convention Center. $25-$125. www.allthelostgirls.org.

Herbalicious Brunch Workshop -- With Heather Artripe, 10 a.m., Ozark Folkways in Winslow. $30. ozarkfolkways.org.

Meditation Event -- With Joi McGowan of Resilient Black Women Inc., 10:30 a.m., Art Ventures, 20 S. Hill Ave. in Fayetteville. Free. artventures-nwa.org.

Artist Demonstration -- With Allison Bailey, noon, Terra Studios in Durham. Free. usingart.org.

The Buzz About Bees -- With Ricky Draehn of the Benton County Beekeepers Association, 1 p.m., Rogers Public Library. Free. rogersar.libcal.com.

Drop-In Artmaking -- 1-4 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Juneteenth Panel -- 2 p.m., Springdale Public Library. Free. springdalelibrary.org.

Gallery Stroll -- 5-8 p.m., participating galleries in Eureka Springs. Part of the May Festival of the Arts in Eureka Springs. Free. www.visiteurekasprings.com.

"Silence in the Jungle" -- Presented by Melonlight Productions, 7 p.m. May 20, May 27, June 3, June 9, June 17 & June 24, Melonlight Ballroom, upstairs at 2 Pine St. in Eureka Springs. $30-$65. melonlight.com.

Artosphere Festival Orchestra -- Respighi's Roman Trilogy, 8 p.m., Walton Arts Center in Fayetteville. Part of Artosphere. $15-$50. waltonartscenter.org/artosphere.

May 21 (Sunday)

Sunday Music -- With Woven, noon, Terra Studios in Durham. Free. usingart.org.

Drop-In Artmaking -- 1-4 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Yoga in the Atrium -- 2 p.m., Walton Arts Center Atrium in Fayetteville. Part of Artosphere. Free but ticketed event. waltonartscenter.org/artosphere.

