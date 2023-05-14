FYI Calendar: Movie Night continues May 18 at The Bakery District

May 14 (Sunday)

Old Timers Day Steampunk Festival -- With live music, vendors, steampunk exhibits, costume contests, food trucks and more, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Main Street in Van Buren. facebook.com/OldTimersDaySteampunkFestival.

May 15 (Monday)

Walk & Stretch -- 9:30 a.m. Monday and Wednesday, Van Buren Public Library. Free. 474-6045.

Stringed Instrument Lessons -- 3 p.m., Alma Public Library. Free. 632-4140.

May 16 (Tuesday)

Old Fort Days Futurity & Derby -- With finals at 1 p.m. May 21, Kay Rodgers Park in Fort Smith. Free. 783-6176.

Stringed Instrument Lessons -- 3-5 p.m., Mountainburg Public Library. Free. 369-1600.

Family Fort Night -- A fun camping-themed story time for families with time for a reading fort to follow, 5:30 p.m., Fort Smith Miller Library. Free. 646-3945.

May 17 (Wednesday)

Games & Gab -- 1:30 p.m., Van Buren Public Library. Free. 474-6045.

May 18 (Thursday)

Book Lovers Club -- Read whatever you like, fiction or non-fiction, and come give a short report on up to three titles, 10 a.m., Fort Smith Main Library. Free. 783-0229.

Recipe Swap -- Salad recipes, 10:30 a.m.-noon, Fort Smith Windsor Library. Free. 785-0405.

May Book Club -- "The Stolen Lady" by Laura Morelli, 1 p.m., Cedarville Public Library. Free. 410-1853.

Drop In and Draw -- 1-3 p.m., Fort Smith Regional Art Museum. Free. fsram.org.

Open Mic -- For poets, musicians and other talented folks, 5:30-7:30 p.m., Dewey's Cafe at Fort Smith Main Library. Free. 783-0229.

Vegan Community Potluck -- 6 p.m., Ozark Folkways in Winslow. Free. ozarkfolkways.org.

"Poets Are the Destroyers" -- With Nancy Pop, 6 p.m. reception, 7 p.m. screening, The Bakery District in Fort Smith. Hosted by the Arkansas Cinema Society and the Fort Smith International Film Festival. $5 donation suggested. arkansascinemasociety.org.

May 19 (Friday)

Bingo & Books -- 10:30 a.m., Van Buren Public Library. Free. 474-6045.

DIY -- Painted book covers, 2-3:30 P.M., Fort Smith Main Library. Free. 783-0229.

Paint & Sip -- "Rainbow Sky" by Peter Max, with Petra Radcliffe, Fort Smith Regional Art Museum. $35. 784-2787 or fsram.org.

Bikes at the Bakery -- A group ride, 6 p.m., The Bakery District in Fort Smith. bakeryfs.com.

May 20 (Saturday)

Firefighter Hotfoot 5K-10K -- 8 a.m., Fort Smith Riverfront Park 121 Riverfront Drive in Fort Smith. $30 day of race. E-mail hotfootfortsmith@gmail.com.

RAM Saturday -- Make and take projects for all ages, noon-3 p.m., Fort Smith Regional Art Museum. Free. fsram.org.

May 21 (Sunday)

Guided Tour -- RAM Invitational: Odyssey, 2 p.m., Fort Smith Regional Art Museum. Free. fsram.org.

