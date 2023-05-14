Golden Eagle aids volunteer cleanup

Jessie Harris, a survivor of the March 31 tornado in North Little Rock, protected himself as a tree from his neighbor's yard went through his roof into his kitchen and living room.

The EF3 tornado stayed just long enough to shred and flip his backyard shed. His garden filled with fresh lettuce and cabbage remained intact.

As part of security for the Pulaski County Special School District, Harris has lived in his home off Oakview Drive near Camp Robinson for the last four years.

No longer safe in his own home, he moved in with his brother until his roof was repaired and the house had power restored.

On Saturday, a group of 20 volunteers from the Golden Eagle of Arkansas beverage company showed up to help Harris get fallen tree debris, old parts of his house and trash cleared from his backyard.

"I do it all myself whenever I have a chance to, and it basically makes up your weekends," Harris said. "My brother helped me clean the front yard up when the storm first hit but other than that ... He done had two knee replacements so he can't hardly keep up."

Inside, Harris had to have new ceilings installed in his kitchen, living room, a bedroom and a hallway to the bathroom.

Angie Carmical, the corporate and social responsibility coordinator for Golden Eagle, said she knew the city was looking for help and wanted to do something "hands-on" with other employees.

"There's still a lot of people that still need their property cleaned up and need assistance," she said.

Unfortunately, many of the houses on Oakview have too many large pieces of debris and heavy trees that volunteers couldn't move without assistance from machinery.

Carmical said she would update the city's neighborhood services department with the houses they were able to assist and note the ones that need more manpower to clear out.

Robby Vogel, chief executive officer of Golden Eagle of Arkansas, said they were happy to help after the city made several public requests for volunteers.





"It's very unfortunate but I think as a community, we can certainly come together and help when needed," he said.

Kim Dilorenzo, account manager for Golden Eagle, said she has seen so many houses in her area off Rodney Parham Road that were affected by the disastrous March tornado and wanted to help out.

"I've never had it, that close to a tornado, I've lived in Arkansas my whole life and I've never seen anything like this," she said. "And not in that area where I live and work at."

Dilorenzo said her sister lived off of Old Forge, where the tornado "obliterated" two houses right next to hers.

Thankfully, many companies volunteered in the area to clean up the damaged neighborhoods, she said.

Dilorenzo said that although she can't handle a chainsaw to cut through trees, she can do more of the "tedious" work of bagging branches, trash and other debris.

Carmical said more groups of volunteers will be back to assist more homeowners who were impacted in North Little Rock.