Governor’s Arts Awards presented at luncheon

The Governor's Arts Awards were presented April 26 during a luncheon at the Robinson Center.

The awards are given annually by the Arkansas Arts Council to honor individuals and organizations for contributing to the Arts in Arkansas.

Patrick Ralston, director of the Arts Council, presented the following awards:

Christina Littlejohn of Little Rock, Arts Community Development Award;

Jorge Villegas and Maria Botti Villegas of El Dorado, Arts in Education Award;

The Foundation of Arts in Jonesboro, Arts in Education Award;

The Springs Magazine in Hot Springs, Corporate Sponsorship of the Arts Award;

The Music Roots Program and Danny Thomas of Mountain View, Folklife Award;

Sammy Peters of Little Rock, Individual Artist Award;

Marti and Kelly Sudduth of Bentonville, Patron Award;

Andrew Kilgore of Fayetteville, who was not able to attend, Lifetime Achievement Award.

A special award was given to the Mid-America Arts Alliance recognizing its 50th anniversary.

Honorees were each given a vases hand thrown by Kimbo Dryden and glazed by his son, Zack Dryden.

-- Story and photos by Cary Jenkins