Gray throws 8 scoreless innings, beats Oakland

OAKLAND, Calif. -- Jon Gray took a no-hitter into the seventh and finished with eight scoreless innings, Nathaniel Lowe homered to extend his hitting streak to 12 games, and the Texas Rangers beat the Oakland Athletics 5-0 on Saturday.

Ezequiel Duran also connected on a two-run home run in the ninth for the American League West-leading Rangers, who are 24-15 for their best mark through 39 games since going 25-14 in 2013.

Gray (3-1) was magnificent despite another small crowd of 8,230 at the Coliseum. The 31-year-old right-hander retired 20 of the first 22 batters he faced and worked around a pair of walks while dominating the worst team in baseball.

"It was the Jon Gray show," Texas Manager Bruce Bochy said. "He threw a very similar outing to the last one in Seattle. Threw a lot of strikes, good slider going, good fastball. He mixed it up well. Our bullpen was a little beat up so we needed him to go deep and he gave us all that we expected."

Gray set down the first two batters in the seventh before the light-hitting Jace Peterson slapped a single to right for the A's first hit. Peterson was later thrown out sliding into home trying to score on a relay throw from second baseman Marcus Semien following Ramon Laureano's double.

GUARDIANS 8, ANGELS 6 Josh Naylor's three-run home run highlighted Cleveland's stunning comeback in the eighth inning as the Guardians rallied from a 6-2 deficit to defeat Los Angeles.

MARINERS 5, TIGERS 0 Rookie right-hander Bryce Miller shut down Detroit for seven innings as Seattle moved above .500 for the first time since a win on opening day. Miller (2-0) allowed three hits, two in the first inning, and struck out three while walking none. Jarred Kelenic hit a two-run home run and Teoscar Hernandez hit a home run.

WHITE SOX 3, ASTROS 1 Luis Robert Jr. homered and drove in two runs, and Chicago beat Houston.

YANKEES 9, RAYS 8 Aaron Judge hit a pair of two-run home runs, Anthony Volpe broke Joe DiMaggio's Yankees record for consecutive stolen bases at the start of a career and New York rallied from a six-run deficit and beat Tampa Bay. Volpe is 13 for 13 in steal attempts, one more than DiMaggio from the start of his career until he was caught at home by Boston on Sept. 25, 1939.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

DIAMONDBACKS 6, GIANTS 2 Rookie Dominic Fletcher hit a two-run home run and a go-ahead, bases-clearing triple for five RBI, Zac Gallen (6-1) pitched 7 2/3 strong innings and Arizona beat San Francisco.

DODGERS 4, PADRES 2 J.D. Martinez hit a go-ahead three-run home run in the first inning, Julio Urias (5-3) tossed seven strong innings and Los Angeles beat San Diego for its fourth consecutive victory.

PHILLIES 7, ROCKIES 4 Ranger Suarez (2-0) labored through four innings in his return from injury, Bryce Harper hit a two-run home run and Philadelphia beat Colorado in a game in which Rockies starter Ryan Feltner (2-3) was struck in the head with a line drive.

REDS 6, MARLINS 5 Jake Fraley hit a three-run shot for his third home run in two days as Cincinnati beat Sandy Alcantara and Miami.

INTERLEAGUE

BLUE JAYS 5, BRAVES 2 Bo Bichette singled home the tiebreaking run in the seventh inning and finished 2 for 4 with two RBI as Toronto handed Atlanta its first series loss on the road this season.

BREWERS 4, ROYALS 3 Rookie Joey Wiemer's sacrifice fly with one out in the ninth inning gave Milwaukee a victory over Kansas City.

CARDINALS 4, RED SOX 3 Kenley Jansen (1-2) blew a ninth-inning lead for the second consecutive day when shortstop Kike Hernandez's throwing error on a potential game-ending double play allowed Nolan Gorman to score the go-ahead run in a three-run ninth, lifting St. Louis over Boston.

ORIOLES 2, PIRATES 0 Tyler Wells pitched seven innings of one-hit ball and Baltimore used home runs by Adley Rutschman and Gunnar Henderson to beat slumping Pittsburgh and clinch its ninth series win in its last 10.

TWINS 11, CUBS 1 Alex Kirilloff hit two of Minnesota's season-high five home runs in a rout over Chicago. Joey Gallo, Jorge Polanco and Carlos Correa also homered for the Twins. Joe Ryan (6-1) got plenty of run support, striking out 10 in six scoreless innings, including striking out the side in the sixth.