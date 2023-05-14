I-40 shut after spill in West Memphis

A section of Interstate 40 in Crittenden County was closed for a little over four hours Saturday afternoon while workers contained a chemical spill near the Tennessee border, according to tweets from the Arkansas Department of Transportation.

The hazardous spill involved an "organic peroxide," and resulted in the closure of I-40 between the state line and Exit 279A in West Memphis between about noon and 4:30 p.m., the tweets stated.

Traffic was diverted to Interstate 55 in the meantime, the tweets state. The tweets did not offer further details.