Sections
Manage Subscription
Manage Subscription
Sign in
Subscribe
Today's Paper State News Hutchinson 2024 LEARNS Guide Newsletters Opinion Sports Obits Games Archive Notices Core Values
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

I-40 shut after spill in West Memphis

by Grant Lancaster | Today at 4:00 a.m.

A section of Interstate 40 in Crittenden County was closed for a little over four hours Saturday afternoon while workers contained a chemical spill near the Tennessee border, according to tweets from the Arkansas Department of Transportation.

The hazardous spill involved an "organic peroxide," and resulted in the closure of I-40 between the state line and Exit 279A in West Memphis between about noon and 4:30 p.m., the tweets stated.

Traffic was diverted to Interstate 55 in the meantime, the tweets state. The tweets did not offer further details.

Print Headline: I-40 shut after spill in West Memphis

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT