Steve Bannon, a right-wing activist and podcaster who served as a strategist during the Trump administration, had his Washington, D.C., home swatted as Metropolitan Police disclosed that officers responded to "the report of a shooting ... searched the area and nothing was found."

Michael Chase, owner of a photography firm in Amherstburg, Ontario, said a partially collapsed 19th-century farmhouse in Chatham-Kent "should be designated as a historical site and saved to let it deteriorate naturally."

Dionysis-Fredi Beleri, a candidate for mayor of the Albanian city of Himare, was arrested on charges of vote buying and the decision to detain him "induces a full reversal of the rules of equality in the municipal elections in ... a significant center of the Greek national minority in Albania," Greece's Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

Mary Harris, 112, of Signal Mountain, Tenn., who lived through two world wars, two global pandemics and the terms of 20 presidents, celebrated her birthday at a retirement home and was recognized as the Volunteer State's oldest living resident.

Lars Hedvall, a senior prosecutor with the National Security Unit in Sweden, said a 50-year-old man administered a database that was used for the exchange of sensitive military information online.

Carrie Jones, 44, of Laurel, Neb., pleaded innocent to first-degree murder, being an accessory to a felony and tampering with evidence in the death of a woman, who she said had been making sexually charged comments to her for years, Aug. 4, 2022, in northeast Nebraska, according to court records.

Bob Stahlke, spokesman for the city of Sevierville, Tenn., said Hank, a K-9 officer, underwent surgery for a gunshot wound and was later transferred to a veterinary clinic in Knoxville after he was shot in a fatal gunfight.

Harold Thompson, 22, was being held without bond on a murder charge after authorities say he fatally shot his girlfriend during a confrontation in a Dallas parking lot because he didn't want the 26-year-old to get an abortion.

Mary Walton, a sophomore at Glendale High School in Springfield, Mo., who recorded a teacher saying a racial slur, said she was suspended for three days because she violated the district's electronic device policy.