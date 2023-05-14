Latest trip to Arkansas a success for top '25 LB

Class of 2025 linebacker Noah Mikhail visited Arkansas a third time on Saturday while in town to celebrate his cousin graduating from Arkansas.

He first visited Arkansas last July and again to attend the Razorbacks’ home football game against Alabama in October.

Mikhail, 6-3, 216 pounds, of Bonita High School in La Verne, Calif., has 34 offers from Arkansas, Alabama, Oklahoma, Florida, Southern Cal, Ohio State, Oregon, Texas A&M, Washington, Colorado, Arizona, California and numerous other programs.

He arrived in Fayetteville on Thursday night to attend his cousin Kylie Harris’ graduation and made it to the Fred W. Smith Center on Saturday to meet with Arkansas coach Sam Pittman and defensive coordinator Travis Williams.

“I’ve already been down there twice, so I’ve seen the facilities. It was more of meeting Coach Travis and again sitting down with Coach Pittman,” Mikhail said.

On3.com rates him a 4-star prospect, the No. 3 linebacker and No. 43 overall recruit in the nation. He is rated the No. 8 prospect in California.

“He’s very energetic and seems like a great guy,” Mikhail said of Williams. “I really enjoyed my time down there. He’s a real fun dude.”

Mikhail, who arrived at about 11 a.m. and left around 3 p.m., said his time with Williams was well spent.

“He’s always happy, always got a smile, always upbeat, jumping around,” Mikhail said. “Sitting down with him, I know he’s a really good coach and he cares for his players a lot. He gave me a little rundown about himself, a little slideshow type of deal, so seeing all that and seeing where his players went from there and seeing how they still keep in contact.”

College coaches can’t directly talk to prospects until Sept. 1 of their junior year. The NCAA moved up the date to June 15 at the end of a recruit’s sophomore year, but the change won’t take place until Aug. 1.

Recruits can call coaches at any time or a college coach can request a prospect’s high school coach to tell the recruit to reach out.

Mikhail said he mainly communicates with assistant linebackers coach and senior defensive analyst Jake Trump.

“Trump is a great guy,” Mikhail said. “I really enjoy getting to talk to him. He’s great coach and a great guy. I’ve built a tight relationship with him.”

Having 34 offers and dealing with all of the recruiting activity that goes along with that can be a challenge.

“It’s a lot, but you just have to keep the main thing the main thing and keep your head on straight, and God will figure out the rest for you,” he said.

The recruiting process is working itself out.

“I’m starting to see who really keeps in contact and who really likes me, so that’s been helpful,” he said.

A fourth visit to Arkansas is likely, but Mikhail said there is no timeframe for a return trip.