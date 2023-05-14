LET’s Talk: ‘Volunteered’ by our moms: A valuable teaching tool

One of the most nitty-gritty examples of motherhood has to be in the Good Book's New Testament, second chapter of John.

For those familiar with this Scripture, it tells of Jesus' first miracle. The one at the wedding in Cana.

I've always been struck by how this first miracle wasn't among the number of healing miracles Jesus performed. It wasn't his feeding thousands with just a little bit of food. It wasn't raising a man from the dead.

It was turning water into wine at a wedding. And the thing that gets me the most: It wasn't his idea or decision.

How did he come about performing this miracle? A "request" by his mother, Mary. Who -- well, I won't sugar-coat it -- appeared to blow off his objections.

The story goes, according to John 2:2-5, the New Living Translation of the Bible:

The next day there was a wedding celebration in the village of Cana in Galilee. Jesus' mother was there, and Jesus and his disciples were also invited to the celebration. The wine supply ran out during the festivities, so Jesus' mother told him, "They have no more wine."

"Dear woman, that's not our problem," Jesus replied. "My time has not yet come."

But his mother told the servants, "Do whatever he tells you."

She didn't say, "Look, you may be God in the flesh, but I brought you into this world and [insert any number of motherly duties performed]. Do it." No, she simply turned to the help and ordered them to cooperate with Jesus because he was about to do something pretty spectacular. And he did.

To go even further, Mary didn't even so much as follow up "They have no more wine" with, "Would you help our hosts out, son?"

Mary was the quintessential mother here. How many times have those real-school mothers of ours expected/ordered us to do something, and completely waved off any protests we might have offered?

I was raised in that era where your mama didn't ask whether you wanted to do something, she told you to do it, and you either did it or, well ... died. Those were your choices. In the same vein, Mama had no problem volunteering your various services for others, whether that service involved singing or reciting a speech during the church Christmas or Easter program, mowing the elderly neighbor's lawn, or going to the store for a sick family friend.

A 3-year-old post on Reddit.com bears this question as its title: "Anyone's parent still volunteer your service without asking you first?"

"Even though I'm 24 years old with my own child," the writer goes on to complain, "my mom still volunteers my services to my family members without asking me first. For example, my mom told me this morning that last night while on the phone with my grandmother (she's been bedridden for about 5 years now) that I'll go over and bring her a plate for lunch which is the dinner my mom made yesterday. My mom pretty much has been doing this since I got my license [even though now] my son's needs come first and I can't always go."

The answers were telling. Replied one respondent: "My ex and I used to call it 'Voluntold.' My mom was really bad about it ... . If she needed something, she wouldn't ask if we could help, she'd ask if Saturday or Sunday worked better."

Writes another: "Yeah my mother-in-law does it to my husband and my [brothers-in-law]. She's done it with me too, with a lady that has similar-ish health problems that I have -- and told her I'd answer any and all questions and give her any help she needs."

Yet another respondent told of being "volunteered" to be a prom date for a friend's son. And there was this poor guy: "My mother still likes to volunteer me to sing in churches and at weddings, even though I am not a practicing Christian and have told her repeatedly to knock it off."

To be sure, this kind of thing can get toxic when it comes to moms who refuse to recognize any boundaries whatsoever, especially when it comes to their grown children who have their own obligations. Not disputing that.

But honestly, being "volunteered" to do things for others was hands-on training for many of us. It was how we learned about compassion, about service, about the Golden Rule. We learned that it wasn't just about us; or about "our four and no more." Those take-charge mamas showed us that what helps make the world go 'round is loving our neighbor and being of service to others, even if doing so is at times inconvenient, uncomfortable, maddening and/or downright thankless. Even if people tried to take advantage of us or otherwise return evil for good.

And when we look near the front of the Good Book, it's about simply honoring our father ... and our mother.

The man who came to earth to serve and save, who turned water into wine at Cana after his protest was blown off by his mom, set one of a gazillion examples for us simply by doing what his mom expected him to do.

That being said, my hat goes off to the moms this Mother's Day ... those who, by volunteering us for noble deeds and waving away our objections, planted the seeds of true humanity in us.

. . .

In last week's column, in which I mentioned various special days in May -- the serious and the quirky -- I inadvertently left out National Teachers Day, which was Tuesday. (Teacher Appreciation Week was this past week.) And the nurses. National Nurses Day was May 6 (National Nurses Week began that day and ended Friday. )

Both professions have my undying respect. You long-suffering guys are a lot like ... moms.

I've volunteered you to send email. Go!

hwilliams@adgnewsroom.com