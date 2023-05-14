Damaging economy

The GOP is attempting to confuse people about the debt ceiling versus the budget, likely causing substantial damage to our economic recovery.

It is perfectly legitimate for the parties to debate and negotiate budget priorities. Almost everyone agrees we need to reduce our national debt and budget deficit, but the parties differ on how that should be done. Our system is designed to allow debate and negotiation over the budget, followed by voting by Congress to make a decision. Debating these priorities openly is good for democracy. The appropriate time for this debate is when the budget is formulated.

It is wrong for one party to block paying bills that were incurred by both parties. Remember, the debt-ceiling issue is about paying bills for things we have already bought! It is not about future spending. It is like a family deciding whether to pay its credit card statements. The Constitution requires that the U.S. government pay its bills. The debt-ceiling law was originally passed to make sure our debts are paid, not to prevent that. The founding fathers realized it was critical that America always be known as having good credit; without that we would be seen as weak and not serious.

Our current budget deficit is the product of more expenses than income for several years, and has risen under both Democratic and Republican leadership. Paying our bills should not be subject to negotiation, but the GOP is trying to hold our economy hostage by refusing to allow the government to pay for what has already been spent or promised. This is a very dangerous game which may well hurt all of us.

No doubt, if the GOP damages the economy by playing this game, it will blame Biden. Let's not be fooled; the GOP is the party trying to discredit our national economy.

RANDAL HUNDLEY

Little Rock

Redefining abortion

I found Charles Mays' recent pro-abortion diatribe to be quite illustrative. It appears to show that a lot of people, apparently including him, view abortion as just another simple means of birth control. It is not. Birth control pills, condoms, vasectomies, etc., are all means of birth control in the sense that they all control conception.

Once conception takes place, it's a whole different story. A living embryo has begun to grow. Unfortunately, we are now living in a world where actions are not necessarily linked to consequences. There are millions of us that were not planned. They are of the "oops" variety of babies, but they are all here and we are thankful for that.

I know that I am getting old, but when I grew up, actions had consequences. Some of them were good and some bad, but I learned from all of them. Let's not redefine abortion as birth control.

GORDON GONDEK

Little Rock

Process vulnerable

John Brummett's column made me laugh until I quickly realized what a very vulnerable place our democratic process is in today, and that is not funny. Even less funny is the sad fact there don't appear to be reasonable alternatives. I do find myself seriously thinking about my grandchildren's future and where this country heading. Who knew how important civics class was in junior high 60 years ago?

LEE MOORE

Little Rock

One busy intersection

What were they thinking? In May 2016, the Obama administration published proposed regulations that would require the Social Security Administration to notify the National Criminal Background Check System (NICS) whenever someone was found to be eligible for Social Security or SSI disability payments due to mental illness or cognitive impairments. The regulations also required them to report Social Security and SSI recipients whose mental health or competency was such that a representative payee had been designated.

The not very complicated, common-sense premise was that those who are found to be mentally ill or incompetent should be prevented from buying guns.

Common sense didn't have a chance. In February 2017, Congress adopted, along party-line votes in both houses, House Joint Resolution 40 that prevented those regulations from taking effect.

Arkansas' delegation was clear. John Boozman, Tom Cotton, Rick Crawford, French Hill, Bruce Westerman and Steve Womack all voted for the joint resolution. They voted to continue to allow persons who are disabled by mental illness, dementia or other forms of mental incompetence to buy guns. Crawford, Hill and Westerman were co-sponsors in the House.

Mental health and gun policy is a busy and bloody intersection today, but Boozman, Cotton, Crawford, Hill, Westerman and Womack helped design that intersection more than five years ago. Now would be a good time for them to tell us what they were thinking.

EARL ANTHES

Forrest City

The dangers of DEI

Everyone, regardless of their political stripe, should ponder Bradley Gitz's piece in last Monday's paper. It's about the clearest exposition of the dangers of DEI (diversity/equity/inclusion) I've ever seen: "Given the innate human differences in ambition, ability, etc., there will always be only two options: Treat people equally and accept unequal outcomes, or treat them unequally to achieve equal outcomes. The first approach is consistent with the free society; the second with totalitarianism."

And consistent, I would add, with lowest-common-denominator stagnation.

He also explains well what's always mystified me: How can presumably educated and intelligent Americans ignore the intellectual bankruptcy of socialist ideas, and subscribe instead to its modern form of DEI and similar manifestations? He posits that DEI "presents itself as part of [the liberal order], leading all too many liberals who should know better to unquestioningly accept its profoundly illiberal premises."

Whatever your ideology or party, read this ... ponder it ... and then push back against DEI and its poisonous cousin, socialism.

PETE MARVIN

Little Rock