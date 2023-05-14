LIVE! Music: Emily Nenni plays Majestic Fort Smith tonight with American Aquarium

Nashville-based singer and songwriter Emily Nenni performs at 6 p.m. May 14 at Majestic Fort Smith, 817 Garrison Ave. Nenni released "On The Ranch" in November 2022. It was hailed as a "barn burner" by No Depression and "an irresistible vintage-country masterwork" by Nashville Scene. She recently wrapped tours with Charley Crockett, Kelsey Waldon and Teddy & The Rough Riders and will perform with opener Riley Downing, a guitarist and songwriter with the New Orleans-based roots rock band the Deslondes, May 16 at Meteor Guitar Gallery, 128 W. Central Ave. in Bentonville.

Tickets are available at majesticfortsmith.com or meteorguitargallery.com.

ELSEWHERE

All of Her will perform at 7 p.m. May 26 at Uptown Frills, 523 U.S. 71 in Mountainburg. linktr.ee/allofherband.

Josh Abbott band takes the stage at 8 p.m. May 19; and The Iron Maidens rattle the walls at 8 p.m. June 4 at TempleLive, 200 N. 11th St. in Fort Smith. 222-6186; fortsmith.templelive.com.

Poets Are the Destroyers: Screening, poetry reading and Q&A with Nancy Pop happens at 6 p.m. May 18 at The Bakery District, 70 S. 7th St., Fort Smith. $5 suggested donation. arkansascinemasociety.org

The Fort Smith Jazz Jam starts at 6:30 p.m. May 18 and the Fort Smith Blues Jam will be May 21 at The Bakery District, 70 S. Seventh Street in Fort Smith.

Levitt AMP Fort Smith Music Series will begin at 6 p.m. each Thursday from May 11 to June 8 with a fall series at 6 p.m. each Saturday from Sept. 2-30. Nicky Parrish & Kemistri perform May 18; Big Sam's Funky Nation on May 25; Duo Divinas on June 1; and Saving Escape and All of Her on June 8 at at Riverfront Park Amphitheater, 121 Riverfront Drive, Fort Smith. 646downtown.com/levitt-amp-music-series.

