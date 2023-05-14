LIVE UPDATES: Arkansas-South Carolina Game 3

Arkansas 0 South Carolina 0 -- End 2nd Inning

The first six Razorbacks have been retired in order. Half of the outs have come via swinging strikeouts.

Arkansas 0 South Carolina 0 -- Middle 2nd Inning

The Gamecocks had runners on the corners with nobody out after a leadoff double and single. Hollan stranded the runners by keeping the ball in the infield.

He induced a pop-out to Slavens at first base. The Arkansas starter snagged a comebacker and doubled off the runner at third to end the threat.

Arkansas 0 South Carolina 0 -- End 1st Inning

Three up, three down for the Razorbacks. Josenberger fouled out on the first pitch of the game.

Bohrofen struck out swinging. Diggs flew out on a 3-2 count.

Arkansas 0 South Carolina 0 -- Middle 1st Inning

Hollan came out of the gate dealing today. He struck out the first two batters and induced an inning-ending groundout.

Pregame:

The Razorbacks have not lost a regular-season series to South Carolina since 2016. Arkansas has won three straight series against South Carolina and is 7-3 against the Gamecocks in the last 10 games.

Pitching matchup: South Carolina LHP Matthew Becker (4-1, 4.46 ERA) vs. Arkansas LHP Hunter Hollan (6-2, 4.15 ERA)

Arkansas lineup:

1. Josenberger CF

2. Bohrofen LF

3. Diggs RF

4. Slavens 1B

5. McLaughlin DH

6. Cali 3B

7. Holt 2B

8. Rowland C

9. Bolton SS