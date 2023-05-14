Local notes: OLLI offers trip to Talking Rocks Cavern





Hope Cancer

Hope Cancer Resources, in partnership with local dermatology clinics, is offering a free skin cancer screening clinic from 6 to 8 p.m. May 17 at Hope Cancer Resources, 5835 W. Sunset Ave. in Springdale.

The screening is free and open to anyone in the community.

Information: (479) 361-5847.

OLLI

The Osher Lifelong Learning Institute at the University of Arkansas has announced the following classes:

May 16: 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Can Rocks Talk? Find Out at Talking Rocks Cavern. Travel to Branson West, Mo., to visit Talking Rocks Cavern, tour through pristine cave formations and hear the science of what original explorer, Truman Powell, called a subterranean fairy land. Members commuter rate is $49, with transportation is $79. Nonmembers commuter rate is $64, with transportation is $94.

May 19: 10 a.m. to noon. Becoming an Opera Buff. Join Nancy Preis, GM of Opera in the Ozarks, and hear how a company chooses what to present and how to find the people to do it. Also, Preis will share the Opera's ambitious and exciting plans to become a regional center for lifelong learning. Butterfield Trail Village. Members $19. Nonmembers $34.

Information: (479) 575-4545 or olli.uark.edu.

Writers' Colony

The Writers' Colony at Dairy Hollow has announced the winners of the 2023 My Time fellowship for writers who are also parents of dependent children under the age of 18. Mayumi Shimose Poe and Traci Brimhall were selected from 70 applications received from writers across the U.S. Their writing proposals and samples were selected by the judges as rating the highest for literary merit and likelihood of publication. The recipients will each receive a fully funded one-week residency at the Writers' Colony at Dairy Hollow as well as a stipend to cover travel and childcare.

Mayumi Shimose Poe is a freelance editor and writer. Work has appeared in Pebble Go/Pebble Go Next, Bamboo Ridge, Drunken Boat/Anomaly, Frontier Psychiatrist, Hawaii Women's Journal, Hunger Mountain, Hybolics, and Japan Subculture Research Center. In 2019, "Alice on the Island: A Pearl Harbor Survival Story," her middle-grade historical fiction book, was published. She lives with her husband and two sons in Washington state.

Traci Brimhall is the author of five collections of poetry: "Love Prodigal" (forthcoming, Copper Canyon); "Come the Slumberless to the Land of Nod"; "Saudade"; "Our Lady of the Ruins"; and "Rookery." Her work has appeared in The New Yorker, Poetry, The Nation, Ploughshares, Orion, and Best American Poetry. She currently lives with her son in Manhattan, Kan., where she serves as the Poet Laureate of the state.

Information: writerscolony.org/sponsor-a-fellowship or email media@writerscolony.org.



