Marriages and Divorces

Marriages

The following marriages were recorded at the Jefferson County Clerk's Office:

Russell Joe Ward, 30, and Patricia Laverne Kinley, 24, both of DeWitt, recorded April 14.

Corey Ramone Stewart, 41, and Courtney Nicole Strickland, 38, both of Pine Bluff, recorded May 8.

Mario Rayford, 46, and Jamie Nicole Jones, 33, both of Pine Bluff, recorded May 9.

Jered Dwayne Hooks, 34, and Courtney Leann Lain, 33, both of Redfield, recorded May 8.

Dallas Robert Berry, 49, and Lakecia Lishelle Banks, 45, both of Portland, Ore., recorded May 9.

Robert Holbert, 45, and Grace Elizabeth Wilkerson, 20, both of Sheridan, recorded May 10.

Sonnie Boswell Jr., 59, of Pine Bluff, and Lucy Marie Tillman, 51, of White Hall, recorded May 11.

Cody Alton Musselwhite, 32, of White Hall, and Brenna V. Rutherford, 30, of Benton, recorded May 11.

Divorces

The following divorces were granted according to the Jefferson County Circuit Clerk's Office:

Kaylee Lynn Lemons v. Dallas Aaron Lemons, granted May 9.

Valerie Denise Smith v. Eric Donald Smith, granted May 9.

Shelly Langlois v. Douglas Langlois II, granted May 9.

Kristopher Kline v. Jennifer Kline, granted May 9.

William Lester v. Shelly Lester,granted May 9.