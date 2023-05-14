Miller County woman charged with attempted murder after found hitting child with rock

TEXARKANA -- A Miller County woman has been arrested on charges of attempted murder, domestic violence and endangering the welfare of a minor after she was accused of hitting her son with a rock outside the Boll Weevil store on U.S. 67.

Marnetta Bolton was booked into the Miller County jail on Thursday. Bail has been set at $300,000, according to jail records.

At 10:12 am Thursday, Deputy Austin Cornish received a call from dispatch in reference to an unknown incident located at the Boll Weevil. While en route, dispatch was advised by the caller that there was a woman on top of a child and she was hitting him with a rock.

A witness also reported a vehicle in the middle of the field next to the store. When he stopped to see if he could help, he saw a woman, later identified as Bolton, on top of a child and hitting him with what seemed to be a rock, authorities said.

The hospital reported the child suffered minor injuries and was released to his father later in the afternoon.