Jamie Foxx's daughter provided the latest update on the Oscar winner's "medical complication" for which he was hospitalized last month. "My dad has been out of the hospital for weeks, recuperating," Corinne Foxx wrote Friday in Instagram stories. "In fact, he was playing pickleball yesterday!" the "Beat Shazam" co-host added. "Thanks for everyone's prayers and support! We have an exciting work announcement coming next week too!" The younger Foxx wrote her note along with an Instagram post from another outlet that claimed that Foxx's loved ones had reportedly been preparing for the worst following his April 11 hospitalization. While the family has not disclosed what landed the actor in the hospital, Foxx broke his silence on Instagram earlier this month to reassure his 16.3 million followers that he was aware of their concerns. "Appreciate all the love!!! Feeling blessed," the post read. TMZ reported that he had been hospitalized for at least three weeks in Atlanta after suffering the medical complication while working on "Back in Action" -- his co-star Cameron Diaz's acting comeback project. Foxx reportedly had eight shooting days left on the film and production resumed days after the incident, with stunt doubles filling in for him. The movie was set to wrap despite his absence, TMZ reported.

Eva Pilgrim and DeMarco Morgan were officially named the new co-hosts of "GMA3: What You Need to Know" -- the "Good Morning America" spinoff. ABC News' announcement Thursday comes nearly four months after the scandal-ridden departure of T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach. The anchors-turned-lovers were taken off the air in December as the network launched an investigation to ensure their relationship neither breached their contracts nor utilized company resources. Holmes and Robach officially parted ways with ABC in January. The former co-hosts are reportedly separated from their spouses and have continued with their romance. Morgan and Pilgrim will be joined by Dr. Jennifer Ashton, who is ABC News' chief health and medical correspondent for the daytime show. Pilgrim previously served as the co-host of "Good Morning America: Weekend Edition." Morgan began filling in for Holmes on "GMA3" in January. Along with the announcement of Pilgrim and Morgan, ABC News revealed that Gio Benitez will serve as co-anchor of GMA's weekend edition. The former transportation correspondent will join Whit Johnson and Janai Norman.