NORTH LITTLE ROCK NOTEBOOK

Amboy group plans tornado meeting

The Amboy Neighborhood Association is holding a meeting Monday to discuss the effect of the March 31 tornado and how the community can be better prepared to respond next time around.

The meeting aims to gather information for the development of a questionnaire and ultimately the establishment of the "Amboy Emergency Response Team."

According to a flyer about the meeting, the neighborhood association asks: "What could we have done better? What should we NOT have done? Were we prepared? Did we have the resources we needed? Did we have the support that we needed?"

The meeting is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. at The Church at Burns Park, 295 W. Military Road, North Little Rock. Ward 3 North Little Rock City Council members Steve Baxter and Ron Harris are scheduled to attend, according to the neighborhood association.

For those who cannot make it to the meeting, the neighborhood association invites them to submit comments or questions via email to pkele@aol.com.

Additional information is available on the Amboy Neighborhood Association Facebook page.

City issues alert about solicitors

The North Little Rock Neighborhood Services Department sent out an alert last week that there are no solicitors legally licensed to go door-to-door in the city of North Little Rock.

"It doesn't matter if they are selling solar panels, alarm/camera systems, lawn services or anything else. All solicitors must have a 'city issued ID license' signed by the City Clerk's Office," the department said.

The city-issued license will have the North Little Rock logo with the person's photo ID information. A company ID is not sufficient, the department said.

If any residents come into contact with a solicitor, the department urges the resident to ask to see their "city issued ID." If one cannot be provided, the department asks residents to report the solicitor. From 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m. weekdays, residents may call the city c's office at (501) 975-8617. After hours or on the weekend, the department asks residents to call 911 and provide a description of the solicitor, the vehicle they are in and the direction they were last seen going so that police can be dispatched to the location.

The alert comes at a time when residents are still recovering from the March 31 tornado.

Police set service for fallen officers

The North Little Rock Police Department will hold a memorial service at 10 a.m. Tuesday at the Fallen Officers Memorial.

The ceremony on the south side of the North Little Rock Justice Center at 1 Justice Center Drive in North Little Rock will honor the members of the North Little Rock Police Department who died in the line of duty. This event coincides with National Law Enforcement Memorial Week.

Officers who are being honored are: Frank Neighbors, Nov. 22, 1929; Jerrell P. Vaughan, April 16, 1963; Jerry C. Davis, Jan. 7, 1982; Ralph McMoran, April 23, 2008; and James "Buck" Dancy, Dec. 2, 2020.

Jazz Hall of Famer Brown dies at 83

Irene Crutchfield Brown, 83, a North Little Rock resident who was inducted into the Arkansas Jazz Hall of Fame in 2022, has passed away.

Brown performed as a vocalist with John Puckett, a pianist and Arkansas Jazz Hall of Fame inductee in 2006; TeRoy Betton Jr., known as "T" Betton, a trumpeter, arranger, composer, writer and pianist as well as an Arkansas Jazz Hall of Fame inductee in 2022; and Art Porter Sr., a pianist and an Arkansas Jazz Hall of Fame inductee in 1994, among others, during her career.

She also performed widely in the Little Rock metro area for more than two decades.

Brown, who died Monday, was born in Hot Springs June 20, 1939. She graduated from Langston High School in Hot Springs. From 1957-59, she attended AM&N College in Pine Bluff, now the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff.