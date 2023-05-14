NWA Ballet Theatre offers “Radiant” performances by new director





Elsewhere in entertainment, events and the arts:

DANCE

'Radiant' works

NWA Ballet Theatre performs new neoclassical and contemporary works created by its new artistic director, Stephen Wynne, in "Radiant," 7:30 p.m. Friday-Saturday at the Victory Theater, 116 S. Second St., Rogers, in partnership with the City of Rogers.

The production includes "Unglued," a neoclassical piece set to compositions by Andrew Lloyd Webber ("Pie Jesu" from "Requiem" and music from "Cats" and "Over the Rainbow"); "Table 4 4," a contemporary work depicting four strangers who unexpectedly find themselves at the same location after being jilted, set to "Violet Flame," composed and performed by the Gary Garcia String Quartet and "What I've Done" composed and performed by Gnuss Cello, a German ensemble; "Wave of the Danube," composed and performed by Kinesthesia; "Of a Feather," a narrative piece with music by Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart (Piano Concerto No. 21, Piano Sonata No. 16); "A la Playa," using "Sun Roof," a song from Micky Youre; and "Emerge," a dramatic contemporary concept piece depicting the journey of a rise and fall set to "Looped," created and performed by Kiasmos, and "Lux Aeterna" by Clint Mansell, performed by Kronos Quartet.

Tickets are $20-$35. Visit nwaballettheatre.org.

ART

Fort Smith 'Odyssey'

"RAM Annual Invitational: Odyssey," works by 77 artists reflecting the 75 years spanning the creation of the Arkansas Association of Women through the Fort Smith Art Center to the Fort Smith Regional Art Museum, is on display through July 30 at the museum, 1601 Rogers Ave., Fort Smith. The exhibition includes photographs, stained glass, acrylics, watercolors, oils, woodcuts, pastel fiber, rayon and one work ("Think Like a Man" by Zuleyma Payan) in chocolate sealed in resin. The Windgate Foundation, the Udouj family and ArcBest Corp. are this year's exhibition sponsors. Gallery hours are 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday, 1-5 p.m. Sunday. Admission is free. Call (479) 784-2787 or visit fsram.org.

TICKETS

Comedian on tour

Comedian Bert Kreischer, on his "Tops Off the World" tour, performs at 7 p.m. Nov. 18 at North Little Rock's Simmons Bank Arena. Tickets are $39.75-$99.75 plus service charges at the arena box office or via Ticketmaster.com; there is a limit of eight tickets per household.

'Imperial' orchestra

A live orchestra, including members of the Symphony of Northwest Arkansas, performs John Williams' score while the film screens behind them as Disney Concerts presents "Star Wars: Episode V -- The Empire Strikes Back" live in concert, 7:30 p.m. Sept. 8 at the Walmart AMP, 5079 W. Northgate Road, Rogers. Gates open at 6:30 p.m. Tickets are $22-$65 plus fees. Call (479) 443-5600 or visit amptickets.com.

"Best Day" by Suzanne DesMarais, "Waiting at Union Station" by Dennis McCann and "Amphitrite" by Madison Deen are part of the "RAM Annual Invitational: Odyssey," on display through July 30 at the Fort Smith Regional Art Museum. (Special to the Democrat-Gazette)



Members of the Symphony of Northwest Arkansas will be part of the live orchestra performing John Williams score as "Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back" screens behind them, Sept. 8 at the Walmart AMP in Rogers. (Special to the Democrat-Gazette)



Comedian Bert Kreischer brings his "Tops Off the World" tour Nov. 18 to North Little Rocks Simmons Bank Arena. (Special to the Democrat-Gazette)





