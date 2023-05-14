MOTOR SPORTS

Palou moves into points lead

Alex Palou inherited the lead on Lap 65, then drove away from the pack Saturday to win the Indianapolis Grand Prix by 16.8006 seconds over Pato O'Ward. It's Palou's first win in 11 career starts at Indy, his first of the season and the first for Chip Ganassi Racing since Marcus Ericsson won the season opener in March. The victory also sent the 2021 IndyCar series champion into the points lead, six ahead of Arrow McLaren's O'Ward, who has been the runner-up three times in five races this season. Palou has won five times since joining the series in 2020. Alexander Rossi, the 2016 Indianapolis 500 winner, finished third. Pole winner Christian Lundgaard finished fourth for Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing -- his second consecutive top-five finish on Indy's 14-turn, 2.439-mile road course.

Larson shines in Xfinity race

Kyle Larson was already excited about what the weekend at Darlington Raceway would mean. He added an even larger moment for him to remember with his first career win at the track "Too Tough To Tame." Larson rallied from 30th starting the final stage, bumping John Hunter Nemechek coming out of the final turn as the two raced to the finish line to win the Xfinity Series race on Saturday. Larson, the 2021 NASCAR Cup Series champion, was named one of stock-car racing's 75 greatest drivers who've been honored during the celebration at Darlington's annual throwback weekend. Now, he's got a checkered flag after so many close calls at Darlington, where he's had three seconds and two thirds in 10 career Cup races and never finished worse than seventh in his five previous Xfinity events here.

GOLF

Eckroat surges with a 63

Scottie Scheffler is looking up on the leaderboard at the AT&T Byron Nelson at a couple of contemporaries without nearly the resume the Dallas resident has built over the past 15 months. In fact, Austin Eckroat and China's Marty Dou are seeking a first PGA Tour victory. The Oklahoma-raised Eckroat shot an 8-under 63, one better than Dou, and the pair shared a two-shot lead with Texan Ryan Palmer at 16 under after the third round of the Nelson on Saturday. Scheffler was in the group at 14 under after the hometown favorite faltered with a bogey at the par-5 18th when his second shot hit the lip of a fairway bunker and stayed in it. Palmer had an eagle putt for the outright lead on 18, but the 35-footer stopped just short, leaving him at 68. Scheffler shot even-par 71 after the best two-round start to his career with a pair of 64s.

Lee has shot at repeat

For the first two rounds of the Founders Cup, defending champion Minjee Lee of Australia just wanted to put herself in position to repeat. Her third-round 5-under 67 on Saturday put the 26-year-old in great position to become only the second player to successfully defend a title in the event that honors the 13 founding members of the LPGA Tour. Matching the day's lowest round, Lee overcame an early bogey and opened a three-shot lead over American Angel Yin and South Korean rookie Hae Ran Ryu heading in the final round at Upper Montclair Country Club in Clifton, N.J. Lee is the only player in the field to shoot all her rounds in the 60s on the tight, tree-lined course that places a premium on hitting the fairways. Former University of Arkansas golfer Stacy Lewis is tied for ninth. Lewis shot a 70 on Saturday and is at 6-under 210 overall. Maria Fassi (Razorbacks) is at 3-under 213 after a 72 on Saturday.

Two share Regions lead

Robert Karlsson and defending champion Steve Stricker surged into the lead Saturday at the Regions Tradition in Birmingham, Ala., with Karlsson shooting a 9-under 63 to match the low score since this PGA Tour Champions major moved to its current venue. Stricker closed with four consecutive birdies for a 64 to match Karlsson at 16-under 200 on the Founders Course at Greystone, two shots ahead of Padraig Harrington (65). The 56-year-old Stricker, a two-time winner at the Tradition and a four-time major champion on the over-50 tour, got up and down on the par-5 18th hole to cap off his birdie string and close a bogey-free round. The Charles Schwab Cup points leader has two wins and two runner-up finishes in his last four appearances at Greystone. The hot finish caught him up with Karlsson after the 6-5 Swede turned in the lowest round of the tournament since it moved to Greystone, one shot behind the overall tournament record last reached by Brad Bryant in the first round at Sunriver in Oregon in 2009. Ken Duke (Arkadelphia, Henderson State) rallied with a 67 on Saturday and is tied for 10th. Duke is at 10-under 206. Glen Day (Little Rock) fired a 72 on Saturday and stands at 1-under 215 overall. John Daly (Dardanelle, Razorbacks) posted a 71 on Saturday and is at 6-over 222.

Johnson in front at Tulsa

Dustin Johnson finally looks to be getting his game back together, posting a 7-under 63 on Saturday to take a two-shot lead into the final round of LIV Golf Tulsa. Johnson, a two-time major winner and former No. 1 player in the world, won the points title in LIV Golf's final season. But he has yet to finish closer than five shots of the winner in the five events of the Saudi-funded league this year. His 63 at Cedar Ridge came with a bogey on the final hole. Johnson was at 14-under 126, two shots ahead of Branden Grace of South Africa. Grace, who opened with a 61, had a 67. Bubba Watson shot 64 and was four shots behind.

BASEBALL

Twins put Kepler on IL

The Minnesota Twins announced Saturday that outfielder Max Kepler was placed on the 10-day injured list with a left hamstring strain. Outfielder Trevor Larnach was recalled from St. Paul to take Kepler's place on the roster. Kepler left Thursday's game with what was called a cramp. He pinch hit in Friday's series opener against the Cubs. Kepler is batting .212 with 6 home runs and 14 RBI in 28 games this season. In 31 games with Minnesota this year, Larnach hit .221 with 3 home runs and 19 RBI.

TENNIS

Alcaraz back in top spot

Carlos Alcaraz will reclaim the No. 1 ranking after beating Albert Ramos-Vinolas 6-4, 6-1 in his Italian Open debut on Saturday. Alcaraz will pass Novak Djokovic for the top spot when the rankings are next published on May 22 -- ensuring he will get the No. 1 seeding at the French Open, which starts on May 28. Alcaraz double-faulted to hand Ramos-Vinolas a break of his serve in the opening game of the match but quickly recovered and used his well-disguised drop shot to set up the key break at the end of the first set. Alcaraz produced nearly three times as many winners as Ramos-Vinolas, 28-11, despite slow conditions on a rainy day at the Foro Italico. Coming off titles in Barcelona and Madrid, Alcaraz extended his winning streak to 12 matches and improved to 20-1 on clay this year. In other second-round matches, sixth-seeded Andrey Rublev beat Alex Molcan 6-3, 6-4; 2021 semifinalist Lorenzo Sonego defeated Yoshihito Nishioka 7-5, 6-3; J.J. Wolf eliminated 14th-seeded Hubert Hurkacz 6-3, 6-4; and Borna Coric rallied past Thiago Monteiro 4-6, 7-6 (8), 7-6 (5).

Alex Palou, of Spain, makes a pit stop during the IndyCar Grand Prix auto race at Indianapolis Motor Speedway, Saturday, May 13, 2023, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)



Alex Palou, of Spain, drives through a turn during the IndyCar auto race at Indianapolis Motor Speedway in Indianapolis, Saturday, May 13, 2023. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)



Alex Palou, of Spain, drives through a turn during the IndyCar auto race at Indianapolis Motor Speedway in Indianapolis, Saturday, May 13, 2023. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)



Pato O'Ward, of Mexico, drives into a turn during practice for the IndyCar Grand Prix auto race at Indianapolis Motor Speedway, Friday, May 12, 2023, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

