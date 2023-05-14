One man killed, another injured in Little Rock shooting Sunday

A shooting early Sunday in Little Rock killed one man and left another in critical condition, the Little Rock police said.

Officers responded to a call about a shooting near Chicot Road and Mabelvale Cut Off Road and found two men suffering from apparent gunshot wounds, a tweet from the police department said Sunday just after 5:45 a.m.

“One victim succumbed to his injuries and the other victim remains in critical condition,” the tweet said.

The identities of the victims were not immediately released.

Police have asked that anyone with information about the shooting contact homicide detectives by calling (501) 371-4660.