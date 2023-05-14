100 years ago

May 14, 1923

Little Rock churches and Sunday schools report record attendance at all services and programs given yesterday in commemoration of Mother's Day. Red and white roses and carnations were worn to typify reverence for the living and the dead, the white flower a token of filial remembrance, the red a token of devotion and love.

50 years ago

May 14, 1973

The Salvation Army dedicated its new Corps and Community Center, 1519 East Eighteenth Street, North Little Rock, Sunday afternoon. ... The new building was constructed using funds raised in a campaign begun in 1966 with W.R. (Witt) Stephens as chairman and from the sale of Salvation Army property at Second and Arch streets at Little Rock. In addition to the chapel, the new structure contains eight classrooms, a fellowship hall and office space.

25 years ago

May 14, 1998

Inflation outpaced the increase in the average teacher salary in Arkansas and across the nation in 1996-1997, according to statistics just released by the National Education Association. The state's average salary last year was an estimated $30,319, which ranked 45th among the average teacher salaries paid in 50 states and the District of Columbia. The Arkansas average reflects a 2.7 percent increase over the previous year's average salary of $29,533. The Consumer Price Index rose by 2.8 percent during the same period, meaning the average salary decreased by about 0.1 percent when adjusted for inflation, the NEA said.

10 years ago

May 14, 2013

The Arkansas Board of Education on Monday extended state control over the financially troubled Pulaski County Special and Helena-West Helena school districts for a third year, exercising the terms of a newly amended statute. "We felt very strongly the two districts weren't ready for release at this time," Arkansas Education Commissioner Tom Kimbrell told the Board of Education about the school systems that lost their locally elected school boards and superintendents in 2011 because of audit findings of mismanagement and declining year-end balances.