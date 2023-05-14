Out of reach

FAYETTEVILLE -- South Carolina right hander Jack Mahoney handcuffed the No. 3 Arkansas Razorbacks for seven innings and the No. 7 Gamecocks managed one break-through inning to secure a 3-1 win on Saturday night.

South Carolina (37-13, 15-10 SEC) tied the series at one game apiece and dealt the University of Arkansas (37-13, 18-8 SEC) just its fourth home loss of the season against 29 wins before a crowd of 10,432 on a sultry night at Baum-Walker Stadium.

The Razorbacks maintained their half-game lead over LSU for the overall SEC lead as the Tigers lost 9-4 at home to Mississippi State.

The teams will play a rubber game of the series at 2 p.m. today with Arkansas left-hander Hunter Hollan (6-2, 4.15 ERA) facing off against South Carolina right-hander Matthew Becker (4-1, 4.46).

Saturday's game wound up being a pitcher's duel, with both teams using just two pitchers each and each team scoring in just one inning. South Carolina had four of its six hits and scored all its runs in a three-run fourth inning against Will McEntire (6-3), who worked the last 6 innings and tied a career high with 9 strikeouts.

Mahoney (5-2) was on his game from the outset.

He spotted up his fastball, which was registering 93 mph on the scoreboard, and was effective with the rest of his off-speed pitches. Mahoney worked a season-high 7 scoreless innings, allowing 5 hits and 2 walks and striking out 6.

South Carolina closer Chris Veatch allowed an eighth inning run on Jace Bohrofen's RBI single but closed the Hogs down from there to notch his fifth save.

The Razorbacks managed to get a runner on base each of the first five innings, but only two of them -- on Kendall Diggs' one-out walk in the first inning and John Bolton's leadoff double in the third -- came with less than two outs.

Arkansas lost a good chance to break on top in the third, as Tavian Josenberger bunted Bolton to third with one out. However, Mahoney struck out Diggs looking and retired Bohrofen on a routine fly ball to left.

Trailing 3-0, the Razorbacks had a promising start to the seventh inning when Brady Slavens singled to right, beating an infield shift, and Peyton Holt singled over third baseman Talmadge LeCroy.

However, pinch hitter Jayson Jones hit a comebacker that Mahoney speared and threw to shortstop Michael Braswell to start a 1-6-3 double play.

Mahoney struck out Bolton swinging on a 3-2 pitch and roared his approval as the out left Slavens at third base.

Arkansas right-hander Brady Tygart continued to make progress in his recovery from a strained elbow ligament. In his third start, Tygart cruised through three innings on 37 pitches, 26 of them strikes. He allowed a one-out hit by pitch in the second and a leadoff single to Will Tippett in the third.

Tippett advanced to second with two outs but was stranded there. Tygart struck out four, including Dylan Brewer for his final out with a runner in scoring position.

The Gamecocks greeted McEntire with a series of soft-contact singles in the fourth after Ethan Petry was hit by a pitch to open the inning. Catcher Cole Messina and first baseman Gavin Casas dinked singles the opposite way into right field, the last bringing home Petry.

Braylen Wimmer hit a single over the pitcher's mound for another run, still with no outs, then nine-hole hitter Evan Stone bounced a single just out of reach of third baseman Caleb Cali to make it 3-0.

McEntire's work gave the Razorbacks more bullpen options for today.

The right-hander from Bryant allowed 5 hits and walked 2 while giving up 3 runs on 98 pitches, 63 of them for strikes.