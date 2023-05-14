Pass down wisdom along with your cash

I imagine there is a lot in common between talking about birds and bees to a preteen and talking about inherited money to an adult child. In both instances, the talks leave the recipient very confused and the object of discussion ripe for misinterpretation.

I will leave the topic of sex education to the sexperts, simultaneously welcoming any and all advice as my kids come of age.

For now, let's focus on communicating with loved ones about inheritances. First a disclaimer -- I do not assume a moral imperative that we leave money to the next generation. If you have a personal goal to spend your last dime coinciding with your last breath, you will find no judgement from me.

For those entertaining the possibility of leaving money to loved ones, please start an open line of communication -- not on the money, itself, but on how the money got there in the first place.

Sometimes when I hear inheritance recipients discuss their impending windfall it feels like a foregone conclusion in some instances or guilt in others -- or both feelings even at the same time. Without an explanation, I wonder if maybe they misunderstand the origin of that money, as if parents or grandparents lacked imagination to spend all their money in a lifetime. It's like, "Yep, my folks nailed their perfect lifestyle for themselves, which coincidentally was a lot less than what they were paid or that they inherited."

Imagine an alternative world where you have a series of conversations over the recipient's life. Luckily, no birds or bees or metaphorical farm animals need to be involved in these frank discussions.

We have had hundreds of early- and mid-career physicians come through our firm, and I can tell you definitively that little to no luck is involved with saving money. Adaptation is real. Physicians can go from making $60,000 a year to $500,000 a year and in months find themselves living paycheck to paycheck. This is adaptation level phenomenon hard at work in the brain, and no amount of intelligence will curb that basic human instinct to adapt to any condition, including the condition of how much money is in our checking account.

Saving money is not an accident or a failure of your imagination. It is a lifetime of choices you made and likely continue to make.

I see the coupons clipped in the early years. You could have used a newer car but made the 20-year-old car last a little longer. You rarely ate out, even when you failed to meal plan. You stayed in your "starter" home for, well, ever. You might still live in it. Those early pay raises might have happened while you still had kids in diapers. You could have really enjoyed hiring a housekeeper or lawn service, but you plowed that pay raise into your retirement.

You always had a choice. Spend more or spend less. You could have spent more and been quite happy, but you spent less to save money for the future, and you were -- well -- happy.

This is the entire cause of confusion.

Let's take the example of choosing to mow your own lawn rather than paying someone to do it. When you have chosen to mow your lawn, you're probably pretty happy doing it. A choice could be construed as "fun and a great workout."

And I know who you are because I have driven by your house on a Saturday morning. You're the one unironically wearing "vintage" Umbros grinning and waving at neighbors with bits of grass stuck to your sweaty neck. It might appear to outsiders and inheritance recipients that you are passionate about mowing your own lawn. But you and I know this is an exercise of choice.

If your financial condition leaves no choice, mowing your own lawn might feel more like a job or chore.

Over time you advance in your career or your small business starts to become a lot more profitable. Maybe at that point you hire the housekeeper and the lawn service and still save a good deal. But you also have enough to afford to take vacations. Perhaps you choose to drive rather than fly. Later you maybe make even more money, but you fly coach when you could splurge on first class. You use miles for hotels.

These dozens, then hundreds, then thousands of decisions add up to tens, then hundreds, then thousands, then maybe millions of dollars in accumulated money. One day you run some numbers and realize you have more than you need to support your current lifestyle through your own retirement.

Even at this point of "arrival" of such wealth you are still making a choice. You can always add incremental comfort through nicer or extra homes and cars, but instead you decide that extra money would be best left for the next generation, maybe the next couple of generations.

Do you see my frustration here? There might be a grand misunderstanding that your money is being handed down as if it didn't have any other uses to you. You and I know that inheritance represents all those years of choices and sacrifices, and at the root of those choices and sacrifices was wisdom. So why are you passing down just money and not the wisdom that afforded such money?

Please, start this wisdom transfer early. Shower off those grass bits, put your big boy dad or mom jeans on and sit your four-year-old down. Tell her, that, yes, admittedly you were grinning like a fool as you pushed that lawnmower peeking glances at your pigtailed daughter trailing behind with her bubble mower. But that happiness was partially derived by the choice to save rather than spend for your futures.





When she is at the right age to learn she will inherit money from you, don't just have a technical conversation about the dollars you will be gifting. Have an aspirational conversation about what those dollars could mean in her life. Let her have the wisdom that these choices to save can be a source of happiness.

Anyone who has started a business either benefits from the cushion of inherited money or finds themselves dreaming of what it might have been like to have it. Anyone who has attended school on inherited money knows what it is like to pursue education without the stress of student loans when they see their friends suffering under the chokehold of their loans.

Inheritances can be blown on lifestyles, bypassing the opportunities for wisdom. But they are also incredible opportunities for the next generation to take bigger risks than the prior generation could have, to invest, to pursue higher education than the generation before.

Imagine what it could be like to not just pass down dollars but dollars and wisdom (thought I was going to say sense, huh?). Please, just be direct about where money comes from.

Sarah Catherine Gutierrez is founder, partner and CEO of Aptus Financial in Little Rock. She is also author of the book "But First, Save 10: The One Simple Money Move That Will Change Your Life," published by Et Alia Press. Contact her at sc@aptusfinancial.com.