Plant seeds of success, SEARK grads told

This is the fourth entry in the Class of 2023 series.

The "long road" to earning a degree, as Kristen Milligan called it, was completed in the arena of the Pine Bluff Convention Center, and she couldn't stop the tears of joy.

A mother of 5-year-old twins with another child on the way, Milligan's life changed during Southeast Arkansas College's graduation Friday night. The soon-to-be mother of three earned her degree, the message she sent for all to see on her decorated mortar board. Waiting at the destination for Milligan was Joyce Scott, the college's dean of nursing and allied health, to congratulate her with an embrace. Milligan earned her associate's degree in radiology.

"It's been a long road," said Milligan, 28, who graduated from White Hall High School 10 years ago. "I'm a little bit older, and I've got kids. It's been a long road, so I didn't think I would get here."

Turns out, Milligan was one of 271 who crossed the arena stage with a certificate or associate's degree for the spring semester. Fourteen students received their high school diplomas from SEARK as well.

They all received words of wisdom from keynote speaker Freddie Scott, a recently inducted Arkansas Sports Hall of Famer who grew up in Pine Bluff, graduated from Southeast High School's last senior class in 1970 and played 10 seasons in the NFL (1974-83) and another season in the original U.S. Football League as a wide receiver.

Milligan is in the midst of happy transitions in life, but Scott warned the graduates the world current state of transition – many of which have caused adversities in recent years.

"Tonight, we're here to say, 'Hold up! Help is on the way,'" said Scott, now operations manager of the Arkansas Department of Education's Engagement Unit. "This time is for another transition. This is a time for celebration."

Scott, also a minister, challenged the graduates to plant seeds of success and referred to Genesis 8:22, which in the New International Version reads: "As long as the earth endures, seedtime and harvest, cold and heat, summer and winter, day and night will never cease." Scott offered three elements to planting such a seed: overcoming fear, acting on faith and focus and refocus.

Scott also encouraged graduates to stay FAT – faithful, available and thankful – as they go into the workplace.

"You never make a move based on circumstances. You move based on direction from God," Scott said.

That's how Milligan plans to walk into her career.

"I'm gonna wait until I have this baby, and then we'll see where God takes me," she said.

Trevin King, 30, of Pine Bluff graduated a certified nursing assistant from SEARK with big goals.

"I plan to become the best nurse there is in the world, provide for the community and then become a doctor," King said. "So, I'm going to keep going. I'm not going to stop here."

King will pursue a licensed practical nurse degree and take AP1 and AP2 classes this summer at SEARK.

Choosing the medical route seemed easy for King. His mother is a nurse, and his brother is a surgical technician.

"I was just tired of welding, so I just wanted to try something else," he said. "... Whatever the Lord blessed me to do, through His strength, I'm going to do it."

Graduate Kristen Milligan, left, tries to contain her emotion as SEARK College Dean of Nursing and Allied Health Joyce Scott congratulates her. (Pine Bluff Commercial/I.C. Murrell)



Arkansas Sports Hall of Famer Freddie Scott delivers the keynote address at SEARK College's graduation. (Pine Bluff Commercial/I.C. Murrell)



Many decorated mortar boards were on display during graduation. (Pine Bluff Commercial/I.C. Murrell)



SEARK President Steven Bloomberg presents Teresa Willman with her associate's degree. (Pine Bluff Commercial/I.C. Murrell)

