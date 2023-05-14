PROFILE | Tabitha McNulty says family guides her work as attorney, Junior League president

Happy Mother's Day, Tabitha McNulty!

This mother of three deserves to have a happy day. Not only does she take care of her own children, she makes sure Arkansas mothers (and sometimes fathers) who cannot afford legal assistance are represented.

McNulty is president of the Junior League of Little Rock, an organization she joined because she "wanted to be a part of the community." She grew up in West Memphis, where she has lots of relatives, but none of her family members live in Little Rock.

"I felt like I needed to make this my home, and I thought the way to do that was through service, and I had friends from Fayetteville who were members of the Junior League. So I thought this is how I can have some ownership in the city.

"I needed to be a part of the community," she says. "I needed to quit calling West Memphis home, and I needed to call Little Rock home. I also wanted to know the women who were going to be the mothers of the kids that my kids were going to be growing up with. Community matters."

McNulty is an appellate lawyer who works for the Public Defender Commission. She says she realized she wanted to be a lawyer in kindergarten when her class visited a courtroom in Memphis.

"We got to sit in the gallery, and the judge talked to us, and I was called up to be a witness on the witness stand, and I guess because I was such a good sport, he took me on a tour with him while my class went on the rest of the tour of the courtroom.

"It obviously made an impression on me," she says. "But I think more than anything I've always known I just wanted to help."

Her mother, Ann, is a banker and father Eric is a financial adviser. The family moved across the bridge from Memphis to West Memphis when McNulty was in the third grade. She and her younger sister, Sara, are six years apart in age. Their parents divorced when McNulty was in her junior year at the University of Arkansas in Fayetteville.

Her brother Zachary is 20 years old. He was born during her first year at the University of Arkansas at Little Rock William H. Bowen School of Law.

"I had a village. My mom was a single mom until she and my dad got married. She had me young. My mom was 18 when I was born," McNulty says. "She says she is too young to be my mom and too old to be Zachary's mom."

Her mother is one of 10 children, and McNulty has more than 20 cousins as well as a host of aunts and uncles -- most of whom live in the West Memphis area.

"Even though they weren't all my actual siblings, they were like my siblings," she says.

One of her five aunts in her tight-knit family was her junior high school honors English teacher.

"Can you imagine six mothers -- because that is what I had," she says of her mother and aunts. "I loved it. That is how we grew up. We were just enmeshed in family. We were always at my grandparents' house. We were always together."

CHILD WELFARE SYSTEM

After graduating from the UA, McNulty set her sights on making her childhood dream of becoming a lawyer a reality.

Her career in child welfare was accidental, she says. During law school, she clerked at several private firms, looking for the right direction. It was one of her aunts -- Wendy Kelley -- who helped steer her toward public service. Kelley was secretary of the state Department of Corrections until she retired in 2020.

"I think of myself as a fairness person, a justice seeker," McNulty says.

"I had scholarships, and one of the things I always said was that I wanted my state to invest in me because I wanted to invest in my state once I became an adult."

After graduating from law school, McNulty was hired as a lawyer at the state Department of Human Services. She says she "cut her teeth" in Judge Joyce Williams Warren's courtroom.

"The child welfare system is a human system. ... It is human beings who are deciding if a child needs to leave a home. There is not an app for that."

McNulty represented DHS from 2005 to 2016.

"I remember being in Judge Warren's courtroom, and you had to be prepared. She made you be a lawyer, and I tell people this -- I will always be grateful to her because she made me a good lawyer. ... You go to law school, and you do your briefs, and everything has to be the right color, and everything has to be right.

"And I start practicing, and this judge hands me the orders and she's written all over them and marked stuff out, and her thing was it is better to be right than pretty. ... That was right because it is more important for those parents to leave that courtroom knowing what she said, knowing what she had ordered and seeing it right rather than it being pretty."

Warren says when she met McNulty, the new lawyer was "eager to absorb" all she could about the court process.

"Despite the difficult and necessary work she performed, she was always respectful, honest, ethical, attentive to details and caring about the people with whom she interacted irrespective of what side of the particular case they were," Warren says.

"She worked hard to become an excellent attorney, and still holds fast to those wonderful attributes in her present role as an attorney who represents indigent parents, guardians and custodians in appeals from dependency-neglect action," the judge adds.

While McNulty says her youth was not sheltered, she was not exposed to the realities of poverty.

"My family is probably one of my greatest blessings. I think about my family all of the time. They made me who I am," McNulty says. "I knew people in poverty, but I don't think I knew the extent of what poverty could be until I started doing what I do."

The cases she handled for DHS generally revolved around neglect.

"Most of the cases that I saw were really due to a lack of knowledge. When I was a DHS lawyer, these parents weren't bad people. They just needed help, and a lot of them had been in foster care themselves, a lot of them lacked a support network. You see a lot of addiction, which is really hard," she says.

And her extended family was part of her decision to make a job change.

"One of the reasons I left to go represent indigent parents was because sometimes you would see dads being ignored just a little bit or not being engaged. Mothers typically have the children who are removed. ... Dads aren't always present. But if you are not engaging with a dad, you are potentially missing out on an aunt. You are potentially missing out on a grandparent that could be a placement resource for a child welfare system that is overburdened. We don't have enough foster homes.

'ALL LIFE HAS POTENTIAL'

"I think the greatest lesson I've learned through all of this is that all life has potential, no matter the circumstances," McNulty says.

She met her husband, Kelly McNulty, when both were law school students. Kelly is one of five boys, and his large family was one of the things that attracted her to him.

"His family wasn't overwhelming to me because that's how I grew up," she says.

Her aunt who was her English teacher has a son Jesse who lost his hearing as a baby to meningitis.

"We are a loud bunch," McNulty says of her extended family. "Kelly said he felt like Jesse was the luckiest person in our family because he could just turn those hearing aids off."

The pair started dating in 2002 and married in December 2005. Kelly is now a lawyer with Gill Ragon Owen.

When they were newly married, Tabitha McNulty was sent to represent DHS cases in Crawford County and lived at a bed and breakfast during the week and returned to Little Rock on the weekends.

"My husband said this is the best way to be married. He was like 'She's gone during the week and home during the weekends,'" she jokes.

They have three children. Max, 15, a student at Catholic High School for Boys. Maggie, 12, and Henry, 9, attend Christ the King Catholic School.

"I think once I had kids it made me be a better lawyer in this system -- not that you can't be a good lawyer in this system without kids -- but I think there were times when I was a new lawyer I probably was overly judgmental," McNulty muses. "At the end of the day, I was doing what my client wanted me to do, but I may not have been the best counselor to them.

"I am a compassionate person. I think I always have been, but it's hard being a parent. Before I was a parent I don't think I appreciated how hard it was."

McNulty works from home -- balancing her life between a career and three kids who are all involved in numerous sports. She acknowledges that her career can be demanding and sometimes disappointing.

"There is a lot of good that happens too. There are children who are reunified with their families. There are families that get help that they need to get back together or their children are adopted. There are good outcomes."

McNulty, who was adopted by Eric Baertels when she was 6 years old, knows firsthand the importance of family.

"I get to shine the light on the importance of relationships, and that this is a child welfare system that is about families, not just children. It's children and families and we just can't lose focus of the family part. Cliches become cliches because they are real. They are true. It takes a village. It's real."

While she did not grow up in a wealthy family, she says she had "scaffolding" from her extended family.

"Support is a privilege, and everybody does not have that. ... We don't all come to the table with the same life experiences, and while it is hard for me to imagine being alone in the world and being a mom by myself, that's a reality for a lot of people. They don't have a grandmother to call."

HAPPY BIRTHDAY JUNIOR LEAGUE

During McNulty's presidency, the Junior League celebrated its 100-year anniversary. The League was founded in 1922. The covid-19 pandemic put the kibosh on festivities last year, but that is OK with the members since the club's calendar year is from June 1 to May 31, making 2023 the perfect time to celebrate its centennial birthday.

On Jan. 28, the league hosted its Centennial Gala at the Junior League Building on Scott Street, ringing in the next century of volunteerism.

McNulty was nominated to become president and asked to interview with a seven-member selection committee. During the Zoom interview -- which was during the covid-19 shutdown -- she was asked what made her nervous.

Her answer? "Having to get dressed. Having to wear makeup."

During her year as president, McNulty says she was able to live history.

"What an opportunity to have a front-row seat to what the League was doing to celebrate 100 years," she says.

After her year as president ends, McNulty will go into sustainer status. She says it is time for her to take a step back, be more of a support person and let incoming president Sara Beth Leader take over.

"It has been one of the most aspirational things to me to see how much time Tabitha has given to the League without ever allowing anything to get in the way of her time and attention to her kids," Leader says. "That is the thing that truly brings her the most joy in this life, and she has so much to be proud of the three of them. They are all so sweet and I think those little humans are a perfect reflection of her heart."

A sustaining member is one who has contributed seven or more years of active member status in good standing to the Junior League, A sustainer has all of the privileges of membership except that she may not hold office or vote on issues that come before the membership unless she served in a slated position.

"I have enjoyed getting to work with Tabitha during our Centennial Celebration," says Jan Hundley, this year's Little Rock Junior League Sustainer of the Year. "She has done an excellent job of navigating the JLLR through some difficult times. She has been very thoughtful about what the League needs to keep it relevant for the next 100 years. She relates well with all the membership and is very gracious with her time. The JLLR and Little Rock are fortunate to have her."

Mimi Hurst, a sustainer who chaired the Centennial Celebration marketing committee, says McNulty is "very committed to the JLLR's mission of developing the potential of women and encouraging members to be active, involved and learn new skills."

Hurst says she was able to work closely with McNulty during planning for the 100-year birthday celebrations.

"She is steady and wants to consider all sides of a situation before deciding, but is decisive when needed, as occurred when we needed to make course corrections on timing of events due to covid with Centennial," Hurst says. "Her unique set of skills and individuality made her a wonderful leader during this special time for the Junior League of Little Rock."

And while McNulty soon will be no longer be considered an "active" Junior League member, she looks forward to volunteering -- something she instills in her children.

"My kids come along beside me," McNulty says. "They come along beside me when I work. They come along beside me when I volunteer. I just hope I am setting an example because we do that together."

Tabitha McNulty on 05/26/2023 at the Junior League of Little Rock Building for a High Profile cover story (Arkansas Democrat-Gazette/Cary Jenkins)



