Pulaski County school bus strikes boy, 5, after he falls

by Grant Lancaster | Today at 4:00 a.m.

A 5-year-old was seriously injured when he was struck by a Pulaski County Special School District bus Friday afternoon, officials said.

The student from Daisy Bates Elementary was hurt about 4 p.m. Friday and was taken to Arkansas Children's Hospital for treatment of serious injuries, according to a statement from the school district.

He remained in the hospital with his family on Saturday, and officials from the district and his school had visited, the district said.

The child fell while getting off the bus near 3600 W. Hensley Road with a group of kids, Pulaski County sheriff's office spokesman Lt. Cody Burk said. The driver did not see him and accidentally ran over the boy's legs, Burk said.

