



Pulaski County real estate transactions of $150,000 or more; deeds recorded April 17-21.

6055, LLC to Car World Group, Inc., 6055 Landers Road, North Little Rock. L5, Alley Commercial Park, $2,900,000.

R J Properties, LLC to Circle K Stores, Inc., Ls8-10, Comstock, $2,701,370.

Summerwood Partners, LLC to Circle K Stores, Inc., L1, MacArthur Square, $2,643,292.

AF Partners, LLC to Circle K Stores, Inc., Lot BR2, Big Red 2, $2,589,561.

Austin Haas Investments, LLC to Siya Properties, LLC, 2001 Club Manor Drive, Maumelle. Tract J-1R, Maumelle Town Center, $2,550,000.

R J Properties, LLC to Circle K Stores, Inc., L1, Freeway Business Park, $1,800,803.

R J Properties, LLC to Circle K Stores, Inc., L1, Summerwood,$1,796,725.

R J Properties, LLC to Circle K Stores, Inc., L1, The Village At Colonel Glen, $1,718,880.

Summerwood Partners, LLC to Circle K Stores, Inc., Lot ARR, D & O Replat- Longstreth, $1,706,576.

Huffman Properties, LLC to Kanis Road Building Company, LLC, 15315 Kanis Road, Little Rock. Lot B, PVK Development, $1,700,000.

Hankins Properties, LLC to AM&GF Property, LLC, 5920 W. 65th St., Little Rock. Tract 31, Leigh-Butler Acres, $1,600,000.

R J Properties, LLC to Circle K Stores, Inc., Pt SW SW 16-1S-13W, $1,248,655.

Randy Wright Builders, LLC to Austin L. Crain; Megan K. Crain, 29 Haywood Court, Little Rock. L73 B136, Chenal Valley, $1,116,200.

Srikant Das to David Edward Connor, Jr., 17 Bella Rosa Court, Little Rock. L8, Bella Rosa Estates, $1,045,000.

Sherri Roussel; The Sherri Roussel Revocable Trust to Marty Dale Casteel; Mary Virginia Casteel; Mary And Mary Virginia Casteel Joint Revocable Trust, L75 B96, Chenal Valley, $965,000.

Jackie Von Stevens; Angela Janine Stevens; Jackie Von Stevens And Angela Janine Stevens Living Trust to Devon R. Ballard; Christie Ballard, 54 Falstone Drive, Little Rock. L22 B135, Chenal Valley, $964,286.

Steven Alan Dunnagan; Kimberly Coats Dunnagan; Dunnagan Revocable Trust to Susanna Moldoveanu; Tudor Moldoveanu, 150 Hickory Creek Circle, Little Rock. L35, Hickory Creek Phase III, $930,000.

Karen James Custom Built Homes, Inc. to Blake Williams Plyler; Jordan Plyler, 204 Haywood Drive, Little Rock. L113 B136, Chenal Valley- Falstone Court, $799,000.

Matt Estes; Jennifer L. Estes to Luke Weiler; McKenna Rachel Wright, 3601 Hill Road, Little Rock. Ls1-2 B5, Auten & Moss, $783,400.

Benjamin F. Arnold; Dorothea B. Arnold to Dunnagan Revocable Trust, Lot D-35 B13, Chenal Valley, $705,000.

Jeff Milburn; Kellie Milburn to Bradley A. Nelson; Colette M. Nelson, Pt SE SW 17-1N-14W, $655,000.

Summerwood Partners, LLC to Circle K Stores, Inc., L2R, L Q Replat- Perry Heights, $641,706.

William Wesley Whatley, III; Karen Delayne Whatley to Nelson Family Revocable Trust, L11 B23, Woodlands Edge, $640,900.

Thomas Powell; Cassandra Powell to Kammie Y. Young; The Kammie Y. Young Revocable Trust, L30 B121, Chenal Valley, $635,000.

Summerwood Partners, LLC to Circle K Stores, Inc., L2, Commerce Square, $620,544.

Raymond H. Clark; The Richard And Nancy Clark Revocable Trust to John Earl Stewart; Tracy Dale Stewart; The John And Tracy Stewart Joint Revocable Trust, L27, Sherrill Heights, $620,000.

Timothy S. Thompson; Heather Thompson to Samuel Hunter Dunn; Leslie Stillwell Dunn, 3 Riding Road, Little Rock. L114, Foxcroft, $609,000.

Coburn Construction, LLC to Caroline G. Eddy, 30 Cooper Circle, Little Rock. L73 B2, Copper Run Phase III, $575,000.

Rock Town Manor, LLC to Lara Meyer; William Giguere, 1311 Rockwater Blvd., North Little Rock. L3, The Gardens At Rockwater Village, $560,000.

Brian Jensen; Holley Jensen to John Caleb Harris; Megan Harris, 3 Sycamore Court, Little Rock. L47, The Village At Ison Creek Phase 2A, $535,000.

Jan Lindsey Binz to Jonathan Robert Cordell; Katherine S. Cordell, 33 Chimney Sweep Lane, Little Rock. L115, Longlea VIII-K, $530,000.

Warren Dee Garrison; Warren Dee Garrison Revocable Living Trust to Alison A. Acott; Stephen H. VanDevanter; Mary L. Acott, L9, River Oaks; Lot Q, Kingwood Place, $520,000.

Justin Dean K. Enos; Alana Leora Kalani Enos to Roy Porchia; Alma Jean Porchia, 3 Shanna Lane, Maumelle. L2, Lawrence, $520,000.

Tracy R. Anderson to Thomas C. East; Mary C. East, 5508 Chevaux Court, Little Rock. L7 B3, Chevaux Court Phase III, $482,000.

Hines Homes, LLC to Rontae Graham; Keara Graham, 88 Lucia Lane, Maumelle. L1676, The Country Club Of Arkansas Phase 24B, $466,000.

James Road Project, LLC to Seth R. Seaton; Wynonna Diane Deaton, 5212 James Road, North Little Rock. Pt E/2 SW SE 19-3N-12W, $434,000.

Roy Porchia; Alma Jean Porchia to Saud Ahmad Jan; Naseem Zafar, 111 Maranes Circle, Maumelle. L1065, The Country Club Of Arkansas Phase VII, $427,500.

J. Walker Love; Love Family Irrevocable Trust to Caleb M. Winkler; Madison L. Winkler, 10 Tupelo Court, Little Rock. L32, The Village At Ison Creek Phase 2A, $425,000.

Joshua Ellis Frey; Ashley D. Frey to Michael Ferguson; Callie Ferguson, 63 Aberdeen Drive, Little Rock. L29 B20, Chenal Valley, $420,000.

William T. Flatley; Jennifer A. Hoss to Lauren Lovelady; Hugh Benfer, 330 Fairfax Drive, Little Rock. Ls1-2 B7, Midland Hills, $405,000.

Jeremiah Cotner; Rachel Cotner to Karen Baker Minton; Karen Baker Minton Revocable Trust, 6400 W. Markham St., Little Rock. Pt N/2 NE 1-1N-13W, $400,000.

DSR Homes, LLC to Tirenda Tucker, 7508 Garden Way Drive, Sherwood. L21 B4, Gap Creek, $399,000.

Erol S. Kelter; Sarah E. Bennett to John B. Wells, II; Hayden M. McCormick, 524 N. Fillmore St., Little Rock. Ls13-14 B28, Lincoln Park, $395,000.

Kathryn L. Plunkett; C. F. Plunkett (dec'd) to Eric R. Gilmore; Kara L. Gilmore, 1024 Stewart Road, Little Rock. Pt N/2 NE SW 2-1N-14W, $390,000.

Christopher Michael Carroll; Chris Carroll to Mark A. Kijek; Barbara Prebska-Kijek, 105 Windy Valley Lane, Maumelle. L11 B9, Maumelle Valley Estates, $384,000.

K & S Homes, Inc. to Eric Rytima; Brenda Rytima, 15024 Angus St., Little Rock. L34, Lochridge Estates Phase 4, $380,000.

Audubon Business Development, LLC to Feim And Muho, LLC, Tract III, Good Samaritan Trust, $370,000.

Deere Builders, LLC to Mark Ellis, 9900 Willow Brook Drive, Sherwood. L28, Millers Glen Phase 8, $360,000.

William Clyde Martin; Anne Martin Baldwin; Alice Matkin Martin; Estate Of Ernestine M. Martin (dec'd) to Timothy Scott Thompson; Heather Thompson, 624 N. Oak St., Little Rock. L1 B7, Pulaski Heights, $349,900.

Chritopher Tilmon Hill; Donna Elaine Hill to Carol A. Davis; John E. Davis, III, 7157 E. Ridge Drive, Sherwood. L67 B1, Gap Creek, $345,000.

Terry Perkins; Jennifer Perkins to William Z. Bumpers; Samantha Paige Bumpers, 222 E. C Ave., North Little Rock. L18 B10, Park Hill NLR, $342,000.

Edward Leroy Nilles; Gerre Andrews Nilles to David G. Nilles, L28R, Hunters Green Estates, $340,000.

Marlene Kerr Bush; Alton K. Bush, Jr. (dec'd) to Jeff Stephems; Jeff Stephens Revocable Trust, L17, Gleneagles, $339,000.

Diana Smithson; Jack Smithson to Zeb Raines, 3300 Jack Mann Road, Little Rock. Pt SE NW 14-1N-14W (L3, Vaughter Marvin), $336,000.

C. J. Uzick; Jordan Uzick; Jordan Preston to Emilie Reno; Kent Reno, 6518 Longwood Road, Cammack Village. L65, Cammack Woods, $335,000.

Shelby Properties, LLC to Andrew Hindman; Erica Hindman, 8224 Leatrice Drive, Little Rock. L90, Sheraton Park Section D, $335,000.

Jennifer D. Malone; Terri Ceren Boyd; Sandra Ferguson Fleisher; Sandra Marie Ferguson; Patricia Ann Ferguson Family Trust to Scott Anthony Cohen; Melissa Cohen, 3208 Village East Drive, North Little Rock. L47, Village East, $330,000.

Tomella Jones to Nancy Stone, L20, Austin Gardens, $317,000.

John C. Harris; Megan Harris to Martin Drew DeHaven; Camille Elizabeth Rule, 1414 Cherry Brook Drive, Little Rock. L10 B2, Cherry Creek, $309,000.

Lunova, LLC to Sharon Antoon, 12601 Hunters Hill Road, Little Rock. L30, Hunters Cove, $303,000.

Tracy Zurbuchen to Arkansas Children's Hospital, Ls9-10 B412, Compton's-Lincoln, $300,000.

Wobegon Group, LLC to Jalen Garza; Jali Garza, 13815 Huntleigh Drive, Little Rock. L5, Westport Phase I, $300,000.

Mark D. Barre; Elizabeth W. Barre to Hannah Klaubo; Laci Klaubo, 146 Hibiscus Drive, Maumelle. L127, Waterside Replat, $299,000.

Judith R. Rhodes; Judith R. Rhodes Revocable Trust to Matt Jones; Chelsie Jones, 5 Saint Thomas Court, Little Rock. L507R, St Charles Replat, $290,000.

Pamela Anne Hildebrand to Amie Wilcox; Chacey Schoeppel, 4314 Woodlawn Drive, Little Rock. L9 B12, Pulaski Heights, $279,900.

SFR3-040, LLC to Miteshkumar Deepakbhai Patel; Naliniben M. Patel, L1 B5, Overbrook, $270,000.

Wyatt B. Lynch to Stephen Greene; Kristi Greene, 8 Summerhill Court, Little Rock. L63, Sandpiper Section A, $260,000.

Brent Hofbauer; Cecilia Hofbauer to Lisa B. Hope; Olivia V. Hope, Ls39-40, Sheraton Park Section B, $260,000.

Bryan Holmes; Colleen Holmes to Stanley Westbrook, Pt E/2 SW SW 32-3N-11W, $260,000.

Craig Nunemaker; Carrie Nunemaker to Natalie C. Weatherly, 907 West 22nd St., Little Rock. Ls12A & 12B B20, Weldon E. Wright Replat, $259,900.

Equity Trust Company/ IRA FBO 200316928 to Orlando M. Kendricks; Chasity J. Kendricks, 14119 Wimbledon Loop, Little Rock. L471, Otter Community Phase IV-A, $257,000.

Ross Patrick Burnham; Jessica Carol Burnham; Jessica Carol Suiter to McKenna Smith; Carlos R. Montero Graterol, 2516 West 6th St., Little Rock. L5 B1, Ferndale, $252,000.

EV Mark Development, LLC to Cara Ann Lafferty, Ls17-17, Hickory Grove Phase II, $250,000.

Jimmy D. Kendrick to Travis T. Mikeal; Cindy Mikeal, 4905 Randolph Road, North Little Rock. L40 B25, Lakewood, $245,000.

Wilmington Savings Fund Society, FSB to Wilmington Savings Fund Society, FSB L10, Wiggins, $241,706.

Jason Koehler to Hunter Ferguson Blair; Cheslsea Blair, 7 Weatherwood Lane, Maumelle. L4, Weatherwood- Crystal Hill Village, $237,000.

Kristen L. Hendricks; Bill Hendricks, Jr. Revocable Trust to Randy Thomas; William Thomas, L137, North Ridge, $232,500.

Baxter H. Gladden; Estate Of Daniel Baxter Gladden (dec'd) to Christina R. Velasquez; James Velasquez, L5, Charleston Place, $232,000.

Kimberly Kay Cartwright to Linwood Trower, 2300 Middleton Drive, North Little Rock. L28 B29, Lakewood, $228,000.

Brandon Wilder to Michael S. Lundy; Lucy Newton Lundy, 2709 Flakewood Road, Little Rock. L137, Kingwood Place, $228,000.

John Dumboski; Robert Clyde Dumboski Revocable Living Trust to Quinn Caldwell, 20 Laffite Circle, North Little Rock. L44 B59, Lakewood, $219,900.

Drayton Hammond to Mindful Properties, LLC, 102 Rice St., Little Rock. L2 B4, Capitol View, $215,000.

Stanley L. Phillips to Jeremy Kelso, 4420 Bowers St., Little Rock. L4R B12, Euclid Place Replat, $210,000.

Raymond Riley, Jr.; Kanani Riley to Parker Lee Blake, Jr.; Cristie Nicole Blake, 2107 Steeple Chase Drive, Jacksonville. L366, Foxwood Phase VII-A, $209,000.

Lain Hau Man; Estates Of Nem Than Cing, Lun Sian Sung & Muang Deih Tung (minors); Cin Khan Tung (dec'd) to Corey Evans, 3505 S. Ridge Drive, Jacksonville. L50F, Western Hills Phase II, $205,000.

FBCLR Real Estate, LLC to Karen DeJarnette, 105 Cambridge Place Drive Little Rock. Apt. 105, Cambridge Place HPR, $200,000.

Mid South Homebuyers, GP to Sean Egan; Kalli Clark-Egan, 6420 Stagecoach Road, Little Rock. L1R, Richardson, $199,700.

Roeder Properties, LLC to Bryce P. Hansard; Anna Hansard, 14146 Shady Lane, North Little Rock. L11, Shady Lane, $198,750.

Southeast Realty Investments, LLC to Brianna Alexis Godoy, 12419 Vimy Ridge Road, Alexander. Pt NW NW 16-1S-13W, $195,000.

Truman Eugene Medley; Jennifer S. Medley to Stefan Jacquot, 3418 Lakeview Road, North Little Rock. L5 B203, Park Hill NLR, $195,000.

Robert L. Fielding; Sharon A. Fielding to Lakessa Crutchfield, 55 Stonewall Drive, Jacksonville. L397, Stonewall Phase V, $194,500.

James Richard Styn; Estate Of Anna Miller Styn (dec'd) to Patrick McCurry; Vickie McCurry, 3165 Woodruff Creek Drive, Sherwood. L132 B1, Woodruff Creek, $190,000.

Ethyl Gene Kelley; Mary Lou Marrangoni; Mary Lou Marrangoni-Swanhaus; Paula Christine Marrangoni; Paula Christine Brady to Natalie Akin, 2211 Stonewood Court, Sherwood. L31, Chestnut Ridge, $185,000.

Frederick L. Baedke; Mary Alice Baedke; Frederick L. Baedke Living Trust; Mary Alice Baedke Living Trust to Stanley Hicks; Kelly Hicks, 118 Foxdell Circle, Jacksonville. L189, Foxwood Phase IV, $183,000.

Wanda F. Banks; Kenneth S. Banks (dec'd) to Brian J. Rezin; Sharon K. Lyon, L52, Kensington Place, $183,000.

Michael L. Starrett to Matthew Burgess; Taylor Renee Burgess, 9922 Batesville Pike, Jacksonville. Pt SE SE 21-4N-11W, $177,500.

Lena Kattenbrunner to Mark Vincent Zilka; Mark Vincent Zilka Revocable Living Trust, L23 B8, Bradford Place, $173,757.

RJ&L Bland, LLC to Allen R. Parker; Joann Parker, L25 B4, Riffel And Rhoton's Forest Park Highland, $171,000.

Navy Federal Credit Union to Navy Federal Credit Union, L61, Wedgewood Creek Phase II, $163,688.

REI Nation, LLC to THW Rollover IRA, LLC, L1, Stagecoach Village Phase I, $158,000.

Ashley Myetta Coleman; Ronald Clay Coleman to Terry Blake, 44 N. Valley Drive, Jacksonville. L67, Green Valley Phase I, $155,200.

Melvin Harris; Melvin And Donnetta Harris Living Trust to Danile G. Cox, 5601 Parker St., North Little Rock. L15 B4, Alta Vista Phase II, $155,000.

Jan Hannah; Mary Herr; Estate Of Jesse Martin (dec'd) to Carina Green, L12, Sherwood Acres Phase I, $155,000.

Maumelle Public Facilities Board to H&M Partners, LLC, L3, Maumelle Commercial Park, $150,000.



