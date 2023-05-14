Renters’ disaster resources outlined in FEMA fact sheet

The Federal Emergency Management Administration has released a fact sheet about how renters affected by the March 31 tornado in Arkansas can get possible help.

Arkansas renters who have been asked to leave or vacate their storm-damaged home or apartment complex, whether their unit had damage or not, may be eligible for disaster assistance, FEMA said.

The federal agency said that renters who find themselves in such a situation can apply for assistance at disasterassistance.gov. Renters who have already applied for FEMA assistance but were later asked to leave or vacate their property due to damage to other parts of the building or complex should call FEMA at (800) 621-3362 or visit a FEMA Disaster Recovery Center, FEMA said.

Displaced people can reach out even if they were previously determined ineligible for FEMA assistance, the agency said. To find the locations and hours of operation of the recovery centers, additional information is available from the FEMA app or www.FEMA.gov/DRC.

Renters may be eligible for grants from FEMA to help with disaster-related expenses, including:

Renting a home when the renter's previous one is unsafe to live in due to the disaster or their apartment complex or home is under repair due to the disaster.

Disaster-related medical and dental expenses.

Child-care assistance.

Moving and storage fees

Replacement or repair of necessary personal property lost or damaged in the disaster, such as appliances and furniture, textbooks and computers used by students, and work equipment or tools used by independent contractors.

Repair or replacement of vehicles damaged by the disaster

Disaster-related funeral and burial expenses

The grants are not loans; they do not have to be repaid. FEMA said the funds are not taxable income and won't affect eligibility for Social Security, Medicaid, welfare assistance, or Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program benefits, which are commonly known as SNAP benefits.

If one is receiving rental assistance from the Department of Housing and Urban Development and was displaced because of the March 31 tornado, the resident may not qualify for FEMA disaster assistance. FEMA said it cannot duplicate any types of assistance received from another federal agency. However, if a person was forced to leave HUD-assisted housing because of damage caused by the tornado, the person may be eligible for help from FEMA. This includes displaced families or residents who were:

Living in HUD-assisted public housing.

Living in a privately owned apartment that provides rental assistance from HUD.

Living in a private home using a Housing Choice Voucher (formerly known as Section 8 voucher) issued by a public housing authority or other authorized agency.

A person who was already receiving HUD rental assistance may be eligible for temporary rental assistance to pay for a place to live until the person relocates back to public housing, relocates back to the private housing that provides HUD assistance, or the person has signed a lease with a private property owner using a Housing Choice Voucher.

Assistance may also include help with replacing essential contents, such as clothing and essential household items, and reimbursement for serious disaster-related expenses not covered by insurance, FEMA said.

The Arkansas Attorney General's office offers general information for Arkansas renters on their website atarkansasag.gov/consumer-protection/home/landlord-and-tenant-rights/.