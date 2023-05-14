River Valley Spotlight: After 11 seasons, Coach Trey Prieur moving away from Sportsman program to focus on new career





FORT SMITH -- Trey Prieur probably knows more about time management than a lot of human resources representatives.

But even Prieur knows multitasking has its limits.

The longtime Fort Smith Boys & Girls Club American Legion baseball coach announced this spring he'll step away from coaching the Sportsman after 11 seasons to fulfill his newest obligation as Paris Public Schools assistant middle school principal.

In addition, Prieur said he plans to scale back on another lifelong job as an official. Prieur has been a regular high school volleyball, basketball, and football official, and in the spring umpires baseball games.

"They asked me about the hours," Prieur said. "Well, I still [officiate] to this day, but I told them I was officiating or watching Paris play. I was used to being at the gym or out at the field every night, anyway. So not much has changed except there's a couple of more nights I'm watching Paris play and a couple of fewer nights of officiating."

Prieur took over for Mark Kincannon as the Sportsman's coach in 2011. Up until 2004, the team formally named Kerwin's had but two coaches -- Lawrence "Squeaky" Smith and Chuck Holcombe.

The late Denny Lundquist, Kincannon, and then Prieur have held the post since.

Shea Hamilton is taking over as the team's manager.

"I think the biggest thing Trey brought was stability," Hamilton said. "He made the players feel relaxed. Back when Chuck Holcombe was the coach, most schools weren't playing high school baseball yet, and they [Sportsman] would practice almost every day. Now, these kids practice all the time. He [Prieur] gave them the freedom to practice on their own and bring it on game day, and it worked."

Prieur said he could not have done this without a reliable assistant.

"None of this program building would be possible without the help of my right-hand man Bill Kincannon [Mark's dad]," Prieur said. "When we started, I joked about him providing some veteran leadership with his years of experience, but that is exactly what he brought to the program and to myself. We may have butted heads a few times -- a lot -- over philosophies, but in the end, we both always wanted the same outcome."

Prieur won 274 games (274-108-2) during his 11 seasons on the job, including two state titles since 2020 and 2022. The Sportsman finished second in 2015.

"My first year [out of college], I was looking for something to do," Prieur said. "I took over a Midwest [Babe Ruth league] teams years ago, then Mark Kincannon got the Kerwin's job, and his second year he asked me to help as an assistant, so I helped with Mark and coach [Bill] Kincannon for a year. Then he left and that job came open, and after I talked to [former Fort Smith Boys & Girls Club Director] Jerry Glidewell, I was fortunate that he gave me that job.

"I think we've done a good job with it -- it's been a good ride."

Juggling act

Prieur may one day become part of a great trivia question. Twenty years from now, as the 39-year-old Fort Smith native is reflecting on his coaching career, he'll tell those within earshot that he may be the only Fort Smith Public Schools employee to coach at both high schools in the same calendar year.

In fact, he did it for four years.

Back in the 2007-08 school year, Prieur would spend one semester helping Catherine Young coach Northside's volleyball team, assisting with Fort Smith Kimmons' basketball team, and then driving to Southside in the spring to assist with baseball.

The following year, longtime Fort Smith Public Schools Athletic Director Jim Rowland promoted Prieur to head volleyball coach at Kimmons and assistant baseball coach at Southside -- positions he held for three years.

"Jim Rowland gave me my first job," Prieur said. "I still remember we were playing a baseball game out at Goldtrap. I was student teaching for Travis Biggs. I had interviewed for a couple of jobs, and as I was walking from first to the third base dugout during a JV game, coach Rowland called me over to the fence and said, 'Hey, by the way, we're going to give you that job.'

"I got back to the dugout and Coach Biggs had a big smile on his face. 'Did you just get a job?' I said, 'Yes sir, I sure did.' Jim Rowland ... they just don't make anybody like him."

Johnny On The Spot

None of this may have happened without the guidance of his former high school coach, longtime Grizzlies' head boys basketball coach Johnny Mason.

"When I was in high school, he was the head basketball coach at Northside and I was the student manager -- I played in junior high [Kimmons], but I was never going to play in high school," Prieur said. "He asked me to help out, and I did that for three years and absolutely loved it. I fell in love with coach Mason and what he stood for. He is a big reason I got into education and wanted to be a coach."

In the days before Hudl and sharing video, Prieur would scout for Mason while attending Arkansas Tech University.

"I would scout for him on the road; I would go to the Russellville game back before video," Prieur said. "Then, when I got back to Fort Smith, to coach, I even went with them [Northside] to the Leavenworth [Kan.] tournament, just to be an extra body.

"Later on, I coached his grandson Clay Cross, and that was a cool full-circle moment for me in life."

Good leaders

Prieur credits a number of coaches who, at one point or another, became area head coaches, with a few veterans like Brooks Witherspoon, Chad Frazier and Craig Jones sprinkled in for good measure.

"I think back to some of these summers I got to coach with Mark Kincannon and Brian Fry," Prieur said. "We had a great time coaching some Babe Ruth teams. I learned a lot from Coach [Craig] Jones, and Coach [Brooks] Witherspoon when I was at Southside, and from my little bit of time with coach [Chad] Frazier, too. We are blessed with some good baseball coaches around here. I'm blessed that I got to coach with a lot of them."

A 2006 graduate of Arkansas Tech, Prieur also earned a 2012 Educational Leadership degree from ATU.

"I knew after I got out of coaching at the high school level that admin was my next step," Prieur said. "I remember putting in those hours while I was still coaching. I knew one of these days it would be worth it. An assistant's position came open at Paris, and I was already there, so I applied for it, and thankfully got it."

Trey Prieur, Fort Smith American Legion baseball coach, is seen, Wednesday, May 3, 2023, at Hunts Park in Fort Smith. Prieur is stepping down after 11 seasons as manager of the Fort Smith Sportsman. Visit nwaonline.com/photo for today's photo gallery. (River Valley Democrat-Gazette/Hank Layton)



Trey Prieur, Fort Smith American Legion baseball coach, is seen, Wednesday, May 3, 2023, at Hunts Park in Fort Smith. Prieur is stepping down after 11 seasons as manager of the Fort Smith Sportsman. Visit nwaonline.com/photo for today's photo gallery. (River Valley Democrat-Gazette/Hank Layton)



Trey Prieur, Fort Smith American Legion baseball coach, is seen, Wednesday, May 3, 2023, at Hunts Park in Fort Smith. Prieur is stepping down after 11 seasons as manager of the Fort Smith Sportsman. Visit nwaonline.com/photo for today's photo gallery. (River Valley Democrat-Gazette/Hank Layton)



Trey Prieur, Fort Smith American Legion baseball coach, is seen, Wednesday, May 3, 2023, at Hunts Park in Fort Smith. Prieur is stepping down after 11 seasons as manager of the Fort Smith Sportsman. Visit nwaonline.com/photo for today's photo gallery. (River Valley Democrat-Gazette/Hank Layton)





