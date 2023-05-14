Rough edges can unite in beauty

The greatest joy of writing this column is also the one I least anticipated when it started: interaction with readers. It has become a ritual I look forward to every Sunday. Like a child on Christmas morning, I like to wake up early to open the paper, see what the words look like on the page, and read how the editor decided to title it. It always feels like a miracle.

But the best part is when the responses start to trickle in. They come through social media, texts, and mostly via email.

Often I get a request to meet or speak to a group; if at all possible I try to do it, because I like people. Especially if they are predisposed to liking me. Thus, recently, I found myself headed to a BBQ restaurant in Bryant to meet up with a group who call themselves the Fish Tales. My friend Janna, who weighs all of about 90 pounds, had insisted on going with me as protection in case they were ax murderers, but I didn't let her because she was just getting over being ill and needed rest. I convinced her a country girl can survive, especially at a BBQ joint.

And of course, the Fish Tales were lovely. There was a couple with a therapy dog. A retired history professor with roundish glasses bought me burnt ends, because I like such things, and seated me at the end of the table near a retired music teacher and a man who looked a little like Mike Beebe. Not Mike Beebe told me he reads Richard Mason religiously, and my column sometimes, which I thought was hilarious. After my talk he promised he was going to start reading me every Sunday too, and I told him he was under no obligation. By this time we were friends.

As I prepared to give my talk, there was little direction. I knew this was a group of friends who met every Friday night but I had no idea why they called themselves the Fish Tales, what kind of people would be there, what they needed from me. There was no spiritual or political requirement. The professor, who extended the invitation, was vague in his assignment--like I am with students sometimes--trying not to hem me in and perhaps challenging me to be creative. He did say they were seeking "humor, hope, and friendship in a world that often lacks that" which was enough to let me know they were my kind of people.

So I just told them a few stories. The best one was about my daughter Adelaide and an important lesson she taught me when she was 2. (She is 16 now, and her work is still not done.) We were walking on a beach. I can still see the ruffles on the back of her bright red bathing suit and her puffy little toes in the sand.

As I so often do, I had a vision, which was of hurricane glass containers filled with beautiful shells, to be displayed like trophies on shelves in our living room. A shrine of sorts to the perfect family vacation. I also had a mission. The way it would be accomplished is Adelaide and I would take this walk together, and we would find the shells. It would be an idyllic experience we could cherish in our memory forever.

The problem was that Adelaide kept picking up less-than-picture-perfect shells. Some had dark spots, others were barnacle-ridden, many were broken pieces the ocean had chewed up and spit out on the shore. I kept trying to sneak those out of the bucket when she wasn't looking, but she caught me and was offended. So in my infinite wisdom I got down on her level, looked her in the eyes and gave a little demonstration of the proper way to select shells.

"See?" I showed her an intact conch that had been polished to perfection by the waves. "This is the kind we are looking for. Not these." I tossed a crumbled half sand dollar out of the bucket. She turned her head to the side and blinked at me. "You understand, baby?" My child, infinitely patient, nodded. We walked on, holding hands. I felt certain we were now united in our task.

She bent to pick up a shard of scallop shell, and a few steps later grabbed a rather macabre orange crab claw. "Dese pretty." It was not a question. Her blue eyes blazed as she firmly deposited the specimens into the bucket. I gave up curating her choices.

Back at the house we tumped out the bucket. I fully expected a hodgepodge of hideousness, but Adelaide stepped back to admire her treasures, proud of herself. She somehow knew what I would come to see, which was that all those different pieces came together to form a mosaic better than anything you'd find in the pages of Pottery Barn. It was too real to be contained anywhere like that.

The Fish Tales were kinda like that collage--because aren't we all? It was a privilege to bring my broken pieces to their table. I joined them with my dark spots and rough edges, and we laughed and listened and looked into each other's eyes. When I left to drive back to Ozark, the world's problems weren't all solved, but the weight of them felt lighter.

The surgeon general of the United States has declared that we have a loneliness epidemic in our country. I would suggest it is ordinary good people in every community, like the Fish Tales of Central Arkansas, who can lead us out. Because they choose to get out of their houses and away from their screens and show up, seeking connection, they can teach us all a lesson.

Seek and ye shall find. It only takes a few essentials, like hope, humor, and friendship.

Gwen Ford Faulkenberry is an English teacher. Email her at gfaulkenberry@hotmail.com.