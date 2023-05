Seattle’s second-period blitz sends series to decisive game

SEATTLE -- Jordan Eberle scored twice, Eeli Tolvanen had a goal and two assists, and the Seattle Kraken beat the Dallas Stars 6-3 on Saturday night to force a deciding Game 7 in their Western Conference semifinal series.

Tolvanen's goal in the opening minutes of the second period gave Seattle a 3-1 lead. Rookie Tye Kartye scored his third of the playoffs beating Jake Oettinger with a wrist shot less than three minutes later, and the Kraken withstood several pushes by the Stars to send the series back to Texas.

Matty Beniers and Yanni Gourde each added a goal and an assist for Seattle, which is headed to the second Game 7 in the its short playoff history after ousting defending Stanley Cup champion Colorado with a 2-1 win in the deciding game of the opening round. The Kraken are the sixth team in league history to go to a Game 7 in each of the franchise's first two playoff series.

Philipp Grubauer stopped 20 shots for the win.

Mason Marchment, Joe Pavelski and Joel Kiviranta scored for Dallas. Oettinger gave up four goals on 18 shots before he was pulled 41/2 minutes into the second period. Scott Wedgewood came on and stopped nine of the 10 shots he faced.

Game 7 will be Monday night in Dallas.

The Stars last played a Game 7 in the second round of the 2020 playoffs in the NHL bubble in Edmonton when Dallas beat Colorado 5-4 in overtime. This will be first Game 7 in Dallas since the second round in 2016, when Stars lost 6-1 to St. Louis after giving up three first period goals.

Pavelski scored his 72nd career playoff goal and his eighth of the series when he redirected Miro Heiskanen's shot form the point during a power play in the second period. Pavelski is tied with Alex Ovechkin for the most playoff goals among active players.

Pavelski nearly added a second goal in the opening seconds of the third period, but his shot hit the post and Heiskanen's rebound attempt slid wide of the goal mouth.

