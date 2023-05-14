SMALL COLLEGES: Ex-Alma star Martin piles up more awards at Eastern Oklahoma

The awards keep piling up for Eastern Oklahoma State College freshman Makenzie Martin.

The former Alma Lady Airedale softball standout was one of two Eastern athletes to receive the Larry Stone Memorial Scholarship. Stone was a two-sport athlete for the Mountaineers in the early 1960s before losing his life in Vietnam.

"Makenzie is a highly determined student-athlete, and it shows both on the field and in the classroom," Eastern softball coach Kendra Whisenhunt said. "She is very passionate about the game and contributes to the spirit of athletics that Larry Stone embodied during his lifetime."

Watkins is a baseball player from Deer Park, Texas.

Martin went 1-for-5 with an RBI double during Thursday's 13-12 loss to NEO.

Martin has slugged 10 home runs and knocked in 43 runs for the Mountaineers (32-18). She's currently riding a six-game hitting streak.

Earlier this season, Martin had a pair of eight-game hitting streaks.

In addition to her .392 batting average, which includes 10 doubles and a .457 on-base percentage, Martin has struck out just 13 times in 152 plate appearances.

On the mound, the right-hander is 17-7 with 100 strikeouts in 143 innings of work. She's also completed 18 of the 25 games she's started.

Daggs, Bobcats still going

Former Greenwood star Ryan Daggs graduated from the College of the Ozarks last week.

But he and his Bobcats' teammates aren't done playing baseball.

The Bobcats' star went 1-for-3 wit a run scored during this week's 8-0 win over Dallas Christian College. That set the stage for another bout with Randall University.

Daggs had two hits in the Bobcats' 20-5 rout of Champion Christian College on Thursday.

A two-way player, Daggs leads College of the Ozarks with 17 home runs, 55 RBIs, and is batting .409 for the Central Southwest Conference champions. He's even contributed to the team's 41-17 record by going 4-0 with four saves and a sparkling 1.23 earned run average.

Daggs hit the ground running in the spring of 2019. The third baseman/pitcher, who played with Connor Noland and was part of Greenwood's 2018 state championship team, earned accolades at the 2019 NCCAA World Series, earning a spot on the All-Tournament Team, NCAA Region All-Tournament Team and A.I.I. second-team all-conference.

After two shortened seasons in 2020-21, Daggs earned first-team all-conference as a junior, smacking 17 home runs, driving in 64 runs and boasting a .349 batting average. In all, Daggs has 219 career hits and 50 career home runs and is 15-3 with eight saves in 44 career appearances.

Daggs started 55 of 59 games during the 2019 campaign but had just 15 hits (15-for-70) while appearing in just 23 games in the covid-riddled seasons of 2020-21.

Glass headed to Oklahoma Wesleyan

Go west, they said.

Former Greenwood basketball standout Jaelin Glass will further her college basketball career at Oklahoma Wesleyan, she announced this week.

Glass has missed time the last two seasons because of two knee injuries. In fact, she didn't just have just surgeries but two recoveries as well.

This past season, she returned following a lengthy rehab by averaging 12.1 points per game while appearing in 17 games. She had a career-high 22 points during a Feb. 18 win over Mineral Area College.

Glass averaged 13.8 points per game over her final 15 games for the Roughriders. A 2020 Greenwood graduate, Glass was awarded a state championship ring after the Lady Bulldogs were not allowed to play on March 14, 2020, because of the covid-19 pandemic shutdown.

Game Notes

Chloe Weathers (Clarksville) had a strong weekend at the American Southwest Conference women's track meet. She earned second-team all conference after placing second in the 1500 (4:59.96). Weathers also placed fifth (21:18.85) in the 5,000 meters. ... Randon Ray (Booneville) is currently hitting .292 with a home run and four RBIs in 17 games at Rich Mountain-UA ... Chloe Ray (Fort Smith Northside) is hitting .321 (9-for-28) with three doubles for UA-Rich Mountain. ... Logan Taylor (Alma) finished his freshman season at Carl Albert by posting a 4.80 earned run average over his final five games, including a one-run, four-strikeout performance against Southern Arkansas Community College on March 30. ... Tyreek Gilkey (Fort Smith Northside) placed 19th in the 1500 meters at the East Texas Quad on the campus of Texas A&M Commerce at Memorial Stadium.