Springdale exploring AI to improve traffic flow on city streets

SPRINGDALE -- The Springdale City Council is expected to give a green light later this month for traffic signals that use artificial intelligence technology to help traffic flow through the city.

James Smith, director of the Public Works Department, will go before council's Finance Committee on Monday asking for $153,120 to buy a TrafficLink system, which uses cameras and AI to monitor traffic corridors and change traffic lights as needed.

The city would deploy the TrafficLink system at 10 intersections, Smith said. The city budgets each year to replace signals at 10 intersections with the latest technology, he said.

The city has 83 intersections with traffic signals, Smith reported.

Department staff have been very pleased with a test of the AI TrafficLink system at the intersection of North Thompson Street and Wagon Wheel Road, Smith said. The intersection sees 17,000 cars a day, according to figures on the website of the Arkansas Department of Transportation.

Within a few weeks, the city plans to test a more advanced AI traffic system, NoTraffic, at South Thompson Street and Don Tyson Parkway, Smith said. This intersection sees 21,000 cars a day, the state Transportation Department reports.

Smith said if the staff likes the NoTraffic system better, he will return to council to amend his request.

The city would pay $20,000 to $25,000 to install the TrafficLink system at one intersection, with lights, poles and control boxes already in place, Smith said. The price would rise to $30,000 if the technology links intersections through a corridor, he said.

The city would pay about $300,000 to outfit an intersection without the signal system or a new intersection on a new road, Smith said.

Springdale residents passed a bond issue Tuesday that includes $135 million for street improvements. Some of the projects will be new streets, but the city also will make changes to busy intersections, which can include adding lanes, dedicated turn lanes and traffic signals.

Council member Mike Overton said Friday he would be in favor of any measures to improve traffic. He said his current frustration is going north or south on Turner Street across East Robinson Avenue.

"Traffic is just a problem right now in Northwest Arkansas," he said. "And it's going to take a while to get something done."

Smith travels through the Wagon Wheel intersection as he drives to and from work each day.

"It's superb," he said of the TrafficLink system, owned by Miovision Technologies in Canada.

The AI system has been in place about a year, Smith said.

"It's had zero false detections," Smith said. "And the light changes as soon as a car leaves the zone."

The city's current system, which detects traffic with video, sometimes changes the signals based on seeing something blow by the camera in the wind or a glare off a windshield, Smith said.

The current system's vision can become obscured by fog, snow or shadows and will stop traffic. Smith noted the intersection of Hylton Road and East Robinson Avenue gets a lot of fog and, thus, false detections.

Smith further explained traffic signals on the city's larger streets are programmed to stay green until a car from a smaller street arrives to cross the intersection. The traffic system will stop the cars on the larger road with a red light, turning the light on the smaller street green.

An AI system recognizes cars, bicycles and large trucks, rather than just an object that crossed in front of the camera, said Kurt Reither, signalization supervisor for the city. The AI component has the system making decisions to change the signals. The AI technology also will recognize a pedestrian and control the traffic at an intersection to be cautious, Reither said.

He saw the latest AI system, NoTraffic, during a conference last month in Texas. This is the system the city will test on Don Tyson Parkway.

Reither said the technology company sends up a drone to view the traffic corridor of a city before installing the new system. He said the footage showed a street that looks like West Sunset Avenue, crowded with cars.

One month after installing the technology, the company again sent the drone to the same corridor at the same time and day of the week as the first drone flight.

"We asked, where was the traffic," he said. "There wasn't any."

And with other signals using the same system, it would move cars smoothly through all intersections in the corridor.

"We're hopeful," Smith said.

NoTraffic also would monitor a pedestrian's movement in the crosswalk, Reither said. It would be able to change the light, so the driver does not sit longer than necessary if the pedestrian crosses before the requisite seven seconds.

"Every second matters in traffic," Smith said.

The system also would adjust for a driver looking at a phone rather than at the traffic signal and extend the time for cars behind that driver, Reither said.

NoTraffic is so advanced, the system would alert the light turning green to stay red if a driver is advancing on the intersection at a high speed, in danger of running the red light, Reither said.

The system also would send a video of a collision to emergency dispatch, which could send fire, police and ambulance to the scene before an observer can make a 911 call, Smith said.

Reither said he thinks traffic management systems someday will use information from drivers' and pedestrians' cell phones -- or even a smart car -- to control traffic.