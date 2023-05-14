TRACK AND FIELD

ASU sweeps Sun Belt outdoor championships

The Arkansas State University women's team captured its fourth consecutive Sun Belt Conference outdoor championship Saturday, while the men's team claimed its third championship in four seasons at Doug Shaw Memorial Stadium in Myrtle Beach, S.C.

Pauline Meyer totaled 30 points for the weekend, earning her third title with a victory in the 5,000 meters. She finished the race with a meet- and facility-record time of 16 minutes, 16.24 seconds. Rahel Broemmel finished second in 16:21.41, while teammates Jaybe Shufelberger (16:43.82) and Sarah Trammel (17:01.66) finished fourth and seventh, respectively. Meyer and Broemmel also took the top two spots in the 1,500, with Meyer winning in 4:26.67 and Broemmel right behind her at 4:28.63.

In other events, Jacob Pyeatt took second in the men's 5,000 with a time of 14:18.36. Myles Thomas and Damarion Ard took the top two spots in the men's 100, with Thomas winning in 10.16 and Ard right behind at 10.26. Jonesboro native Will Glass captured the title in the 110-meter hurdles in 13.82 seconds. ASU also had the top two finishers in the men's 800, with Lasse Funck (1:50.00) narrowly beating out teammate Hannes Fahl (1:50.43). Fahl won the men's 1,500 in3:56.66.

UCA men, women finish fifth

The University of Central Arkansas men's and women's teams both finished in fifth place at the ASUN Conference Championships in Jacksonville, Fla.

Kiara Williams finished in fourth place in the women's shot put, setting a school record with a throw of 45 feet, 8 inches. Another school record fell in a victory in the women's 400-meter relay, with a new mark set at 44.87 seconds.

In other events, UCA also got a victory in the men's 400 relay with a time of 40.30 seconds. Kendelle McCoy finished third in the women's 100 after running it in a time of 11.80, while teammate Ciara Tucker finished fourth (12.01 seconds). Taylor Conway finished fourth in the women's 400 hurdles in 1:01.84. Wesley Suen finished third in both the men's 100 (10.62) and 200 (21.05). The UCA men finished third in the 1,600 relay with a time of 3:14.85, while the women finished fourth (3:48.21).

-- Democrat-Gazette Press Services

FOOTBALL

Huntsville coach headed to Har-Ber

Matt Williams has resigned as Huntsville's head coach and has accepted an assistant coaching position at Springdale Har-Ber.

Williams had spent 19 years at Huntsville, including the past four as the head coach. The Eagles were 12-30 during that time, including a 2-8 mark last fall, and made playoff appearances in 2020 and 2021 under Williams.

Williams said he will coach cornerbacks and teach science at Har-Ber.

"I felt it was time, and this opportunity came to me," Williams said Friday afternoon. "It's a scary deal because I have been in one place for so long, but I'm looking forward to a new challenge."

Huntsville Athletic Director Tom McCullough said the school has already put out an advertisement on the vacancy and hopes a replacement can be found by the next school board meeting, which will be in early June.

"I'm sad to see Matt go because he's done a good job for us," McCullough said. "I know this was a personal decision for him, and I wish him the very best."

-- Henry Apple