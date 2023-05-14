Stay engaged, PB

Editor, The Commercial:

On May 9, voters decided not to renew Go Forward Pine Bluff or the public safety initiative.

These were not the results that many had hoped to see. Nevertheless, the decision of the voters must be respected. We are grateful for all the residents who participated in this process by exercising their right to vote.

Even though these ballot items were not approved, we are not giving up on our city. There are first responders, educators, entrepreneurs, community organizations, civic leaders, and residents who remain passionate about revitalizing Pine Bluff. Their commitment to positive change will not waiver.

Looking ahead, Pine Bluff is positioned for a better future. More than ever before, we must believe in ourselves. We must continue the hard work of cleaning up our neighborhoods, transforming our schools, shoring up our infrastructure, strengthening our public safety agencies, and making this a place where businesses can flourish. This will take time and it will not be easy, but based on the great things we have seen over the past few years, we know it can be done.

We must all stay engaged in this process as we enter this new chapter together.

Mayor Shirley M. Washington,

Pine Bluff