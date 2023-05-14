Teacher pension job hopefuls list cut to 8

The Arkansas Teacher Retirement System's trustees will interview eight candidates for its permanent executive director post, the trustees decided on Saturday.

The trustees voted to narrow the field of candidates for the job after they spent about 75 minutes in a closed executive session that board Chairman Danny Knight called to discuss which candidates to interview.

Fourteen applicants initially applied for the executive director's job before attorney Bud Cummins, who is a former U.S. attorney, withdrew his application.

"While I would relish this challenge if given the responsibility, upon reflection I have determined the timing is not good for me," Cummins wrote in an email dated Thursday to the system Human Resources Manager Vicky Fowler.

The trustees will interview seven of the candidates for executive director on May 22 and the eighth candidate, who had a scheduling conflict, on June 2, said Trustee Susannah Marshall, who is the state's banking commissioner.

If the trustees decide to hold a second round of interviews of candidates for executive director, they expect to hold those in conjunction with the trustees' regular meeting on June 5, Marshall said. Knight said the trustees are leaving the door open to the possibility of interviewing a few candidates a second time.

Knight told the system's trustees on Saturday that "this is a very, very difficult decision.

"We do feel like we have some quality candidates for this position, and we look forward to further discussion ... and hopefully, hopefully a director can be named by July 1 as far as I am concerned," he said. "And if it can't be, we can start the process over again. But this board needs to feel comfortable in our director and the employees that choose to stay with this director need to feel comfortable. ... We want a leader, a communicator."

The candidates the trustees voted to interview are:

Former state Rep. Michelle Gray, R-Melbourne, who is the executive director of practice transformation for the White River Health System.

State Department of Commerce chief of staff Jim Hudson.

Arkansas Tech University Governmental Affairs Director Gina Lockwood, who is a former chief operating officer at the state Department of Education.

State Treasurer Senior Investment Officer James Pulley.

State Department of Human Services chief of staff Mark White, who served stints as director of legal services at the Arkansas Public School Resource Center and a staff attorney for the state Department of Education.

Teacher Retirement System Information Systems Manager Michael Lauro Jr.

Teacher Retirement System Real and Alternative Assets Investment Manager Jerry Meyer.

Teacher Retirement System Associate Director of Information Technology Mullahalli Manjunath.

Hudson will be interviewed on June 2 and the other seven candidates will be interviewed on May 22, Knight said.

In mid-March, the system's then-executive director, Clint Rhoden, announced his resignation after 4½ years in the post, citing personal reasons. He departed the system on April 28.

Deputy Director Rod Graves has been serving as interim executive director.

The system is state government's largest retirement system with investments valued at about $20 billion and more than 100,000 working and retired members.

The system's 15-member board of trustees includes 11 who are elected by the working and retired members of the system; Republican state Auditor Dennis Milligan or his representative; Republican state Treasurer Mark Lowery or his representative; state Department of Education Secretary Jacob Oliva; and Marshall. Oliva and Marshall serve in Republican Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders' administration.

The salary range for the executive director post is $149,682 to $181,500 a year and is commensurate with qualifications and experience, according to the advertisement for the job.

The minimum qualifications include at least five years of executive experience reporting to a corporate or public board; an advanced degree in business administration, educational administration or a related field; demonstrated leadership qualities, highly effective communication skills and a customer service orientation; knowledge of pension law; and a minimum of three years of experience of working with retirement systems and investments, according to the job posting. Other job-related education, experience, or both education and experience may be substituted for all or part of these qualifications with the approval of the system's board.

During the past 20 years, the teacher retirement system has hired two former lawmakers to head the agency.

George Hopkins, who served as the system's director from December 2008 through November 2018, is a former Democratic state senator from Malvern.

David Malone, a former Democratic state senator from Fayetteville, headed the agency from 2003-2007.

Twenty-six people submitted applications for the executive director's job before the board hired Rhoden, then the system's associate director of operations, for the post on Oct. 31, 2018.

The trustees selected Rhoden over two former state lawmakers -- then-state government budget administrator Duncan Baird and Central Arkansas Water general counsel David Johnson -- as well as two other then-Teacher Retirement System officials and a chief investment officer for retirement system in New Orleans.

In January 2019, the trustees for the Arkansas Public Employees Retirement System hired Baird as that system's executive director after 39 people applied for the job. In April 2022, Baird departed that system to be a senior manager of benefit services at Walmart.

In June 2022, the Public Employees Retirement System's board of trustees hired then-state Department of Transformation and Shared Services Secretary Amy Fecher as the system's executive director after 21 applicants sought the post. The public employees retirement system is state government's second-largest retirement system with roughly $10 billion in investments and more than 75,000 working and retired members.