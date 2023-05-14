Texarkana downs Batesville in 10th





MARION -- The Texarkana Razorbacks scored the game-tying run with two outs in the bottom of the seventh inning before Nate Wall drove in Ryan Wardlaw with the game-winning run in the home half of the 10th to top Batesville 3-2 at First National Bank of Eastern Arkansas Stadium on Saturday.

Texarkana will play Little Rock Christian today at 1 p.m. in the semifinals of the Class 5A baseball state tournament.

"All year long we have had a resilient, close team, and they did it again today," Texarkana Coach Trent Wilson said. "We didn't make the most of all of our chances, but we made the most of a lot of them. I'm beyond proud of the guys in our dugout right now."

The winning Texarkana rally sparked when Wardlaw singled leading off the 10th. The shortstop moved to second when Lee Smith reached on an error and came around when Wall punched a single into the outfield for the win.

Batesville (21-11) struck first in the top of the third when Hayden Huckaba singled and scored on a Brecken Glasgow hit.

Texarkana got even in the home half when lead-off batter Luke Paxton singled, stole second, and came around on a Wardlaw knock to tie the game at 1-1.

The Pioneers got one back in the next inning when Connor Cunningham singled, swiped second and scored on a Mark Brissey hit.

The 2-1 Batesville lead lasted until the bottom of the seventh when Paxton walked and scored to tie the game on another Wardlaw hit with two outs.

That's when the pitchers dug in both ways until the 10th, when Wardlaw singled, moved up on an error, and came down on Law's clutch hit.

"I tell them all the time that tough kids win," Wilson said. "We have trust in everyone on this team, and we needed everyone to win this one tonight."

Senior Scott Trumble earned the win for Texarkana while Beau Baxter took the loss.

GREENE COUNTY TECH 0, LR Christian 2

The Little Rock Christian Warriors struck for single runs in the first and fifth innings and starting pitcher Nate Gross made it stand up, throwing a complete game against Greene County Tech. Gross allowed just two hits and struck out 13 batters.

The Warriors scored first when Jackson Kircher roped a triple in the first inning and scored on a Tate Collins hit for a 1-0 lead.

The one-run bulge held up until the fifth when Gross helped his own cause with a single, a stolen base, and when Cade Bowman struck a sac fly to chase him, the Warriors led 2-0.

Gross retired 12 of 14 Eagles that he faced in the early going, and worked around two situations with two runners on in the late innings.

Valley View 1, Benton 0

Valley View scored the game's only run in the bottom of the sixth, and starter Tyler Hoskins made it hold up by working a complete game on 93 pitches to pick up the victory.

Benton starter Logan Hope nearly matched Hoskins pitch for pitch, but Valley View rallied up in the sixth when center fielder and Ole Miss commit Slade Caldwell tripled and scored on a Lawson Ward base hit.

Hoskins was electric for the Blazers, striking out nine Panthers and surrendering just two hits in the effort. Hope took the loss for Benton despite throwing 6 innings, striking out 7 hitters and allowing just 3 hits.

MARION 2, MAUMELLE 3

Maumelle sparked a late-game rally for the second straight night, scoring three times in the bottom of the seventh to score a walk-off victory over Marion.

The Hornets trailed 2-0 with two outs and two strikes when Alan Timmins and Blaize Ward were hit by pitches.

A Tag Andnrews hit tied the game at 2-1, as Andrews and winning pitcher Peyton Lee moved up on a wild pitch just for Grayson Johnston to deliver the game-winning hit.

Lee earned the victory by working 7 innings, allowing 4 hits, and 2 runs.

Marion (18-11) started the scoring in the fourth when Solomon Flores reached on a fielder's choice and scored from second on a wild pitch.

The Patriot lead hit 2-0 in the sixth when Connor Taylor was hit by a pitch and scored on a Davis York double to right field.



