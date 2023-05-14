The ‘Mane Event’





Wine enthusiasts once again lined up early at the Little Rock Zoo to sample various wines (in the customary souvenir goblets), nibble on morsels from local eateries, enjoy festive music and meet a few featured animals during the April 28 VIP Night for Wild Wines at the Zoo.

Darril Harp Edwards greeted attendees with his talents on the steel drums, while the Rodney Block Collective and vocalist Bijoux entertained in the Civitan Pavilion. Wine and food vendors served in various locations, including the pavilion area and inside nearby Cafe Africa. Wild Wines' "Mane Event" took place the following evening.





The event also offered an opportunity to bid in the Wild Wines online auction, which offered "unique animal art," a wine tasting party and the chance to be a veterinarian for a day.

Proceeds from the popular event are used for zoo growth and development via its Arkansas Zoological Foundation.

-- Story and photos by Helaine R. Williams









Gallery: Wild Wines 2023







