The moms in my life: Love in its rawest form

I'm writing from a world filled by mothers.

Literally everything comes from mothers: every painting, every novel, every song, building, monument -- all were created by people who owe their mothers their lives.

I call my mom "Minky" these days. I'm not sure where it started, but it stuck. My kids call her that. She's even got it stamped across her license plate.

Minky was born in Forrest City. A Delta girl, through and through, who left her family and moved to the River Valley when I was 4. Mom's first job was in Plainview, a half-hour drive south from our new home in Russellville, a world away from the culture she'd grown up with back in Forrest City.

It couldn't have been easy, leaving behind everything she knew, but Minky never looked back, and 30-some-odd years later, here we are.

Minky doesn't have hobbies; she just has me. Her only son. Her only child. Anytime I tell anybody I'm an only kid I always get sideways looks. Every stinkin' time. But listen, I'm not a punk. Promise. I have Minky to thank for that.

While growing up, my parents served dual roles. They not only had to be "Mom" and "Dad"; they were also big sister, big brother, and best friends.

That bond still remains today.

If I need advice, I call Minky. Good news? Minky. Bad news? Minky. No news? Minky ...

You get the picture, the portrait of love my mother painted for me, the example she's given by living a selfless life, the same sort of existence I get to watch play out every day inside the walls of my own home.

My wife is the other mother in my life.

Mal is different from Minky. We have a joke in my family that I married my dad. Minus some important pieces of human anatomy, it's not far from the truth.

I wrote a song for Mal shortly after we started dating that includes this line: "She don't like Valentine's Day, says a rose is bought to be thrown away." That pretty much sums up my hard-nosed wife of 10 years, or at least it sums up her interactions with me.

When it comes to our kids, Mal is a total softy.

I give her crap for this all the time. I chide her for letting our towheaded babies get away with things I would never let them get away with, things she knows she'll have to pay the price for in the days to come.

Shortly after our first child was born, my dad gave me maybe the single best bit of parenting advice ever: "Don't do something once you don't wanna do a million times."

Mal agrees with this maxim; she knows it's true, but when our kids cry out in the night, or push for "just one more" cookie, cartoon, etc. -- she folds, every single time.

It took me a while to figure out why the strong-willed woman I married can (at times) be so weak in the knees. The answer boils down to blood, bone, and every single cell in her body that went into making our two healthy -- and sometimes cantankerous -- children.

A mother's bond is forged nine months ahead of the outside world. It's biological, unbreakable, and something I'm proud to bear witness to every single day. Between Minky and Mal, I've got a front-row seat to love in its rawest form.

To all the moms out there -- Happy Mother's Day!

Eli Cranor is the award-winning author of "Don't Know Tough" and "Ozark Dogs." He can be reached using the "Contact" page at elicranor.com and found on Twitter @elicranor.