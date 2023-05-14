The sun comes out for (R.I.P.) Spring Picnic benefit

There was rain the day before but the sun shone on the Mount Holly Restore in Perpetuity (R.I.P.) Spring Picnic on April 30.

Picnic co-chairs Elise Siegler and Lisa Moriconi were there to greet supporters of the Mount Holly Cemetery Association, formed in 1915 to maintain the historic Mount Holly Cemetery, as they arrived for the annual event.

Supporters were offered appetizers made from the now-out-of-print Rest in Perpetuity cookbook that was written to raise money to support the cemetery that was founded in 1843.

The Central High School Jazz Ensemble played as those in attendance mingled and enjoyed boxed dinners from Catering to You along with lemonade, water and wine.

Money raised from the picnic helps maintain the cemetery, the resting place of many of the city's pioneers, elected officials and civic leaders, including governors and state Supreme Court justices.

-- Story and photos by Kimberly Dishongh