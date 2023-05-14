Traffic stop finds drugs, stolen gun

North Little Rock police early Saturday arrested a man who they say had drugs and a stolen gun with him during a traffic stop.

Officers pulled over Brendon Cyrus, 19, around 12:06 a.m. near 4000 E. Broadway because they spotted an expired temporary license plate on the vehicle, according to an arrest report. Cyrus' city of residence had been redacted from the report by a Pulaski County jail employee.

Police smelled marijuana, and Cyrus refused to exit the vehicle, leading to an officer grabbing him by the arm and getting him out of the vehicle, at which point he was cuffed, the report says.

Cyrus had suspected marijuana on his person, and in the vehicle officers found more suspected marijuana and a loaded AR-15-style pistol chambered in .300 Blackout in the rear floorboard under some clothing, the report says. The gun had been reported stolen in North Little Rock, the report says.

Cyrus faces a felony charge of theft by receiving and a misdemeanor drug possession count. He was being held in the Pulaski County jail Saturday evening, with no bond amount listed, an online inmate roster showed.

LR officers arrest man in stabbing

Little Rock officers early Saturday arrested a man who they say stabbed a woman.

Police arrived in the area of 2318 Brown St. shortly before 1 a.m. Saturday after getting a report of a disturbance with a weapon, according to an arrest report.

A woman told them that Aaron Phillips, 47, of Little Rock, stabbed her, the report says. When officers made contact with Phillips, he had a knife with him that had blood on it, the report states.

Phillips faces a felony second-degree battery charge. He was held in the Pulaski County jail Saturday night with no bond amount listed, an online inmate roster showed.