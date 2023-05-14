UAFS: Ramchane shines on and off court for Lions’ men’s tennis team





FORT SMITH -- Anis Ramchane has faced plenty of adversity on and off the court in his life.

It's been a long and winding journey for the University of Arkansas at Fort Smith tennis sophomore to get on campus from Morocco, so it's only natural he didn't back down from being challenged to play a bigger role on the team this year.

It worked out for the Lions in a big way in a season full of accomplishments that have never been done in the program's history. Last year as the team's third singles player, Ramchane finished with a 6-8 record while being 7-6 on the team's third doubles team.

He took his game to another level this year facing ranked opponent after ranked opponent while earning Lone Star Conference honorable mention honors. Ramchane finished with a singles record of 7-11 and a doubles record of 10-7 while being the top singles player and being on the top doubles team. He also was ranked as high as No. 29 in the Division II singles rankings.

"He moved up to the top spot and never looked back," UAFS tennis coach Ben Anderson said. "He improved so much from last year and was so consistent this season. I thought he played so well this year making an impact in doubles as well. He isn't a natural doubles player, but the chemistry he has with his partner, Killian Darneaux, is special. They are phenomenal."

Anderson, who has coached UAFS for 10 seasons, knows a good player when he sees one. The Ozark graduate has seen many talented players, and Ramchane early in his career shows plenty of promise on the court.

"Anis has a big advantage with his serve and his variation," Anderson said. "He keeps people off balance and he has a huge forehand. He also has a nice slice, which you don't see too often. You have to be on your toes playing against him. But the most important shot in tennis is the serve, and he has a good one."

Behind a strong season from Ramchane, the Lions achieved new heights on the court with Juan Rosello, Eduardo Bribiesca, Killian Darneaux, Juan Patino and Nicolas Retamales all playing key roles.

They were able to win their first-ever Lone Star Tournament match, beating Lubbock Christian University in a tightly contested 4-3 result that went down to the final singles match, and it resulted in a big team celebration. UAFS also took down Southeast Oklahoma and St. Mary's (Texas), which had never been done by the team.

"Making history is always fun," Ramchane said. "I can't wait for next year and to improve. I know what I can do, and this team has a lot of confidence for next year. This team has been so special to me. I see these people every day, and they are so friendly. It's really helped because I feel so connected with these guys. This is a special group."

It wasn't an easy road for Ramchane or his Lions teammates, who are all international students, to arrive on campus. Tennis is a global game, but college scholarship opportunities are only given in the United States.

For Ramchane, there was a lengthy process with paperwork, having to endure a family member's health scare and even having to repeat a year in high school because of switching schools and credits not being rewarded.

"Tennis is really my second life," Ramchane said. "Where I grew up, it was very, very important. It has given me so many chances to improve my life. I can say tennis has saved me and many others from where I am. It's always been important to my family and friends. It's been a life full of competitions. I could never forget what coach has done for us with these opportunities. I want to make my family back home proud.

"It wasn't easy getting here. But since then, it's been the best. Coach is the best and is so nice. He is more like a father than a coach. He made me feel like this was a family."



