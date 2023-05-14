UAPB adviser presents project





"May I Take Your Order Please: An Institution's Menu for Student Success," co-presented by Michelle Grice, the University of Arkansas Pine Bluff student success coach for senior students, was named "Best in State" at the Arkansas Academic Advising Network (ArkAAN) Spring 2023 Drive-In conference April 28 at Hot Springs, according to a news release.

The interactive presentation challenged the audience to consider the similarities between fast-food drive-in menus and academic advising menus.

Grice, a 1991 UAPB graduate, along with co-presenter Adriian Gardner from the University of Central Arkansas, discussed the importance of providing quality advising services to students and promoting their success by offering personalized and equitable support. The presenters also compared the fast-food industry's menu planning, staffing, and training practices to the education industry.

As winners of the "Best in State" award, the organization will cover Gardner's and Grice's attendance at the NACADA Region 7 Conference in 2024.

The presentation highlighted the importance of considering the needs of all students, including those with dietary restrictions, disabilities and those who are working, first-generation, commuter, non-traditional and international students.

"We are honored to receive this recognition from ArkAAN. We hope our presentation will inspire academic advisors to continue thinking creatively and innovatively about how to serve their students best," the presenters said.

Gardner is a senior lecturer in the School of Communication and an education counselor in the College of Arts, Humanities, and Social Sciences at UCA.

Grice is a student success coach for senior students in the Division of Enrollment Management and Student Success at UAPB.

ArkAAN is a professional organization for academic advisors and administrators in Arkansas. The organization is committed to promoting excellence in academic advising and supporting the professional development of its members.

For details on the UAPB Student Success Center visit https://www.uapb.edu/administration/enrollment_management/student_success_center.aspx.

For details on ArkAAN, visit http://arkaaninc.org/.



