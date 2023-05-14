UCA to play in NCAA Softball Tournament's Tuscaloosa Regional

The University of Central Arkansas softball team is headed to Tuscaloosa, Ala., for the NCAA Softball Tournament.

The ASUN regular season and conference tournaments champion Bears (44-10) will face Middle Tennessee on Thursday in their opening game. The winner of UCA-Middle Tennessee will take on the winner of No. 5 national seed and host Alabama and Long Island (N.Y.). The regional final will be played Saturday for a spot in the super regionals.

Oklahoma is the No. 1 overall seed, followed by UCLA, Florida State and Tennessee.

The winner of the Tuscaloosa regional will face the winner of the Evanston (Ill.) Regional, scheduled for May 26-28 and hosted by the higher seed.