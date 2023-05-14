UCA wins twice, claims ASUN title

For the first time in its 27-year history, the University of Central Arkansas softball program is a conference tournament champion.

The No. 24 Bears lost their opening game, a 2-0 defeat to North Alabama, and won five games over the next 2 1/2 days to raise the school's first postseason trophy since joining the ASUN in 2021.

UCA defeated North Alabama twice Saturday, 3-1 and 6-0, to clinch the title at DeLand, Fla., and earn an automatic bid to the NCAA Tournament -- the program's second-ever trip.

The Bears (44-10) won their first game Saturday thanks to the pitching duo of Jordan Johnson and Kayla Beaver.

Johnson (20-4) pitched 6 innings, allowing 1 run on 2 hits and 4 walks, striking out 4 batters for the win. Beaver came in and held the Lions hitless for the final inning to earn her fourth save.

Beaver was named the ASUN Tournament Most Valuable Player. She allowed two earned runs in 30 1/3 innings pitched across the six games. Johnson, second baseman Mary Kate Brown and designated player Jaylee Engelkes were all named to the all-tournament team.

Engelkes and first baseman Morgan Nelson each hit home runs in the first game against North Alabama. Josie Willingham scored UCA's third run on a wild pitch by Elena Escobar.

In Game 2, the Bears' bats did the damage.

Brown hit a home run in the first inning to give UCA a 1-0 lead. Madi Young followed that with an inside-the-park home run after a North Alabama throwing error to make it 2-0.

The Bears added to that in the third inning when Young hit another double, driving in Tremere Harris. Young later scored on a wild pitch while Kylie Griffin scored on a passed ball to make it 5-0 UCA through three innings.

An error by North Alabama first baseman Gracie Benton in the sixth inning scored Colleen Bare to give Beaver an extra run of support.

Beaver held North Alabama to two hits while she struck out five.

Young led the Bears with three hits, followed by Harris' 2-for-3 outing. UCA totaled eight hits and four walks.

UCA is expected to be a No. 2 seed when NCAA Tournament designations and seedings are announced today.

"I like my odds," UCA Coach Jenny Parsons said of her team's postseason chances. "I like that we're hitting our stride. We're hitting well. We have two really good pitchers, and we play really solid defense. I think that puts us in line with anybody."