Unified Christian Alliance hosts 25th Award Program

The Unified Christian Alliance awarded two scholarships May 7 at Breath of Life Church in Pine Bluff.

This year's recipients, Aaliyah Threadgill and Arin Pugh, both from Watson Chapel High School, were each awarded $1,000. Both honorees will attend the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff.

The presentations were made during the alliance's 25th Baccalaureate Scholarship Award Program. The program was established in 1997 to revive the baccalaureate program among local churches in support of UAPB, according to the news release.

The event was led by Jennifer Lee, Unified Christian Alliance president and founder. Lee and board members presented the awards. Board member Tomekia White was the mistress of ceremony.

Constance Castle from the UAPB Office of Recruitment spoke to the students about the educational opportunities available at UAPB. She emphasized the importance of supporting historically Black colleges and universities (HBCUs) and the students who have benefited from them.

Board Member Carl Whimper encouraged the recipients to make the most of the rich and diverse opportunities that lie ahead of them. The alliance's board also includes Dexter Lee, Douglas Allen, Joyce Butler, Chrishauna Clark, Steven Mays Jr., Jean Holloman and Deborah Thomas.

Members also encouraged others to make tax-deductible donations to the scholarship fund, which is used entirely for the Unified Christian Alliance Scholarships Program. Lee welcomed any amount of donation and can be reached at jenniferlee1321@sbcglobal or (870) 692-0257.

Overall, the Baccalaureate Scholarship Award Program serves as a valuable resource for students in Jefferson County schools, and the support of the community helps ensure that educational opportunities remain accessible to all students.