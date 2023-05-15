300-ton kiln completes its 6-day journey from Crossett to Gum Springs

Following a six-day journey across the highways of Arkansas, the 300-ton kiln from Italy found its “new home” Monday at a hazardous waste company in Gum Springs.

Officials with Arkansas’ Department of Transportation announced the arrival of the kiln Monday just before 1:30 p.m.

“Arkansas highways have seen many things in their day, but a 300-ton kiln transport was definitely one of the most memorable,” the tweet from ARDOT said Monday.

“To anyone who got stuck behind it — thanks for being patient with us! Roads are all clear.”

Over the last week, Arkansans have watched as the kiln was transported across the southern part of the state on a transport that was 220 feet long, 20 feet tall and 18 feet wide, according to officials with ARDOT.

“That’s about three times as long as a semi truck and twice as wide,” officials with ARDOT wrote to twitter on May 8, just before the kiln’s take-off.

The transportation of the kiln took from Wednesday to Monday.



