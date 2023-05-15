Sections
300-ton kiln completes its 6-day journey from Crossett to Gum Springs

by Ashley Savage | Today at 4:44 p.m.
Officials escort a 600,000 pound kiln from El Dorado to Stephens on the third day of the kilns six day journey from Crossett to Gum Springs on Friday, May 12, 2023. More photos at arkansasonline.com/513kiln/ (Arkansas Democrat-Gazette/Stephen Swofford)

Following a six-day journey across the highways of Arkansas, the 300-ton kiln from Italy found its “new home” Monday at a hazardous waste company in Gum Springs.

Officials with Arkansas’ Department of Transportation announced the arrival of the kiln Monday just before 1:30 p.m.

“Arkansas highways have seen many things in their day, but a 300-ton kiln transport was definitely one of the most memorable,” the tweet from ARDOT said Monday.

“To anyone who got stuck behind it — thanks for being patient with us! Roads are all clear.”

Over the last week, Arkansans have watched as the kiln was transported across the southern part of the state on a transport that was 220 feet long, 20 feet tall and 18 feet wide, according to officials with ARDOT.

“That’s about three times as long as a semi truck and twice as wide,” officials with ARDOT wrote to twitter on May 8, just before the kiln’s take-off.

The transportation of the kiln took from Wednesday to Monday.


