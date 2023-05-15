Accidents in Atkins, Paragould leave 2 people dead, police say

Two people died and two others were injured in two separate wrecks on Arkansas roads, according to preliminary fatality reports from Arkansas State Police.

Ryan Chrisman, 41, died Sunday just after 8:30 a.m. while traveling on Interstate 40 in Atkins, near the 92 mile marker.

The report says Chrisman was eastbound on the interstate when his 2013 Peterbilt left the roadway to the right, hitting a culvert and then a tree.

Police said he was pronounced dead at the scene.

No other vehicles were involved in the incident and no other injuries were reported.

Dawn Ashley Eaton, 48, died Sunday evening at a two-way stop in Paragould.

According to the report, Eaton was traveling westbound on the Arkansas 412 bypass when she drove through the stop sign "putting her directly in the path" of a second vehicle.

Eaton's 2016 Ford Fusion was then struck on the front passenger side by a 2015 Dodge Caravan.

Charles Kelso, 72, and Joy Kelso, 64, were both passengers in the Caravan when the crash occurred.

Police said the collision caused both vehicles to leave the roadway, eventually resting on the northside of the bypass.

Both passengers in the Caravan were taken to St. Bernard's Medical Center for treatment.

Weather and road conditions were described by police as clear and dry during both crashes.