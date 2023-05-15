Agency chief touts Biden’s border actions

Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas on Sunday credited the Biden administration's policies for what he said was a significant drop in attempts by migrants to enter the United States illegally, immediately after the expiration of a pandemic-era policy meant to deter those crossings.

Mayorkas made that defense, and also called on Congress to pass a comprehensive immigration overhaul, while appearing on several talk shows. Republican officials on Sunday said the border needed to be secured before immigration laws could be changed.

Early last week, border crossings hit their highest levels ever, topping 10,000 unlawful crossings per day, according to Customs and Border Protection data. Those numbers dropped off to about 6,300 on Friday and 4,200 on Saturday -- the days after the Trump-era policy referred to as Title 42 ended at midnight Thursday.





"We are in day three," Mayorkas said on CNN's "State of the Union," noting those figures were a 50% drop from earlier in the week. "But, you know, we've been planning for this transition for months and months, and we've been executing on our plan, and we will continue to do so."

As Title 42 expired, 1,000 more asylum officers were sent to Border Patrol facilities to process asylum requests, along with 1,500 U.S. military personnel to help with logistical tasks. Roughly 1,400 medical staff and 1,100 processing coordinators were also sent to the southwest border.

Despite the drop in recent days, authorities predict arrests will spike to between 12,000 and 14,000 a day, Matthew Hudak, deputy Border Patrol chief, said in a court filing Friday. And authorities cannot confidently estimate how many will cross, Hudak said, noting intelligence reports failed to quickly flag a "singular surge" of 18,000 predominantly Haitian migrants in Del Rio, Texas, in September 2021.

On ABC's "This Week," Mayorkas said he believes the declining numbers show the administration's policies are working.

"We have been preparing for this transition for months and months, and we've been executing on our plan accordingly," Mayorkas said. "Our plan is very straightforward; there is a safe, lawful and orderly way to reach the United States."

More than 27,000 migrants were in custody along the border one day last week, a number that may top 45,000 by the end of May if authorities can't release migrants without orders to appear in immigration court, Hudak said.

The administration plans to ask an appeals court Monday for permission to release migrants without orders to appear in court. Authorities say it takes between 90 minutes and two hours to process a single adult for court -- potentially choking Border Patrol holding facilities -- and longer to process families. By contrast, it takes only 20 minutes to release someone with instructions to report to an immigration office in 60 days, a common practice since 2021 to ease overcrowding along the border.

The Justice Department even raised the possibility of declining to take people into custody if it can't quickly release migrants, calling that a "worst-case scenario."

Releasing migrants without court orders but with instructions to report to an immigration office in 60 days became widespread in 2021. Directing that processing work to U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement offices when migrants report to the agency's offices created additional delays -- with ICE offices in New York backed up until 2033 just to schedule an initial court appearance.

U.S. District Judge T. Kent Wetherell in Pensacola, Fla., ordered an end to the practice in March, which the administration had effectively stopped by then anyway. It chose not to appeal the ruling but reactivated the policy last week, calling it an emergency response. The state of Florida protested, and Wetherell ordered the administration to avoid the quick releases for two weeks. He has scheduled a hearing for Friday.

NEW LEGAL PATHWAYS

The administration is touting new legal pathways in an effort to deter illegal crossings, including parole for 30,000 Cubans, Haitians, Nicaraguans and Venezuelans a month who apply online with a financial sponsor and arrive at an airport.

Under a new rule, most migrants are presumed ineligible for asylum in the United States if they passed through another country to get to the U.S. border and didn't first seek refuge in that country.

That rule won't apply to migrants who secure an asylum interview in the United States through an app known as CBP One. However, despite a touted overhaul to the app, asylum-seeking migrants remain frustrated by technical glitches and difficulties logging in to make appointments.

Since CBP One began Jan. 12 for asylum-seekers, it has exasperated many with error messages, difficulty capturing photos and a frantic daily ritual of racing thumbs on phone screens until slots run out within minutes.

Migrants deemed to be in the United States unlawfully may be deported through a process known as "expedited removal" and will be prohibited from seeking reentry for five years. DHS has said migrants caught having reentered the United States after being deported face criminal prosecution.

Republicans, however, looked at the same figures Mayorkas cited as proof that the Biden administration was unprepared for a widely expected increase in the number of unlawful crossings at that border.

"What the secretary failed to say is that this week has seen more crossings than any time, any week in our history," Rep. Mark Green, R-Tenn., chairman of the House Homeland Security Committee, said on CNN's "State of the Union."

"Yes, there was some anticipation" that the Title 42 policy would expire, Green said, "so people started coming across at higher numbers -- in fact, record-breaking numbers -- at the first part of the week."

"The problem is the way Mayorkas and those guys have done it, with catch and release and you know, not deporting people, and all the things they've done to encourage people to come into the country is basically making the problem of migration worse," Green continued.

But Green distanced himself from the family separation policy that former president Donald Trump used while in office, and which Trump said on the campaign trail he would consider reviving if he is reelected president.

"We're not separating families," Green said. "I don't think we should separate families." He noted that it was not included in the border security legislation that House Republicans recently passed.

Rep. Michael McCaul, R-Texas, the chair of the House Foreign Affairs Committee, also downplayed the drop in encounters with migrants at the southern border after the Title 42 policy expired, saying he believes caravans of migrants are still headed to the border and "they still want to get in."

"The last 2½ years speak for themselves," McCaul told "This Week." "We've had 5 million people enter this country illegally. ... It's unsustainable."

The American Civil Liberties Union has sued over the Biden administration restrictions, which it says are inhumane and dangerous for asylum-seekers. Mayorkas insisted the administration has created more lawful pathways for entry into the United States, but acknowledged that asylum-seekers now have a "higher threshold of proof they have to meet."

"This is not an asylum ban," Mayorkas said on "This Week." "We have a humanitarian obligation, as well as a matter of security, to cut the ruthless smugglers out."

Mayorkas also said he disagrees with the Florida judge's ruling Thursday that barred the quick release of certain migrants from overcrowded holding migrant facilities, but said DHS is complying as litigation continues.

"We think it's a very harmful ruling when, in fact, our Border Patrol stations become overcrowded. It is a matter of the safety and security of people, including our own personnel, not just the vulnerable migrants," he said.

The mayor of the border city of Laredo told CBS's "Face the Nation" that while officials are seeing historic challenges at the border, preparations made in anticipation of the expiration of the Title 42 policy have "held up."

"We have not been overwhelmed at this point," said Mayor Victor Trevino, who added that the city received about 700 migrants Saturday but remains on "high alert" because of the overflow from the El Paso and Brownsville areas.

Trevino credited the new Biden border restrictions, including the rule that migrants from countries beyond Mexico must first seek asylum in a country through which they pass. "The amount of migrants we were expecting initially -- the big flow is not here yet," said Treviño, whose mayoral position is nonpartisan.

Rep. Ro Khanna, D-Calif., an outspoken progressive, told "Fox News Sunday" that the Biden administration was doing all it could at the border but was hamstrung by a shortage of resources that congressional Republicans refused to provide.

"The problem is often with Congress," he said. "I mean, we have not provided the administration with the resources for the immigration judges or processing. We have not provided the resources for Border Patrol. We have not provided the resources for securing the border."

Rep. Tony Gonzales, R-Texas, whose district includes a large swath of the El Paso border region, said Biden needed to not only secure the border, but also provide many more immigration judges to adjudicate the staggering backlog of asylum cases.

Appearing on CBS' "Face the Nation," Gonzales said asylum-seekers who apply via the Biden administration's CBP One app get a court date of 2031. He said those asylum-seekers "should get their case heard in days, not years."

Information for this article was contributed by Azi Paybarah and David Ovalle of The Washington Post, Victoria Cavaliere, Brendan Case, Skylar Woodhouse, Tony Capaccio, Daniela Sirtori-Cortina, Immanual John Milton and Leda Alvim of Bloomberg News (TNS), and by Elliot Spagat of The Associated Press.