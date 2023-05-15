ASUN champions to go to Alabama

The University of Central Arkansas softball team is headed to Tuscaloosa, Ala. for the NCAA Softball Tournament.

The ASUN regular-season and conference tournament champion Bears (44-10) will face Middle Tennessee State at 3:30 p.m. Central on Friday in their opening game. The winner of UCA-Middle Tennessee State will take on the winner of No. 5 national seed and host Alabama and Long Island (N.Y.). The regional final will be played Sunday for a spot in the super regionals.

The winner of the Tuscaloosa Regional will face the winner of the Evanston (Ill.) Regional May 26-28, hosted by the higher seed.

Alabama (40-18) came as a surprise to many as the No. 5 seed nationally. The Crimson Tide held the same seed in the SEC Tournament, losing in the final to Tennessee.

"I wasn't shocked when I saw Alabama," UCA Coach Jenny Parsons said. "Alabama being a five seed, and then it's three mid-major schools in Alabama's regional. We've earned a two seed after the season we've had, so we're excited to go to a different stadium. It's gonna be an exciting atmosphere. That place gets loud."

Alabama's star pitcher, Montana Fouts, exited the SEC tournament quarterfinal against the University of Arkansas on Thursday night with a left leg injury. Her status for the regional is unclear as of Sunday.

UCA went 2-2 against SEC teams in the regular season, losing a pair of games to LSU in February, and sweeping the season series with the in-state rival Razorbacks.

After losing their first game this past Thursday to North Alabama, UCA won five straight games to capture the school's first ASUN Tournament trophy.

"We lost that first game, and we didn't really hit," Parsons said. "We didn't make adjustments at the plate against North Alabama in the first game, and it was frustrating. ... We lost the first game, and then we were able to win our way out and get it done."

After giving up two runs in the first inning to North Alabama, UCA's pitching duo of Jordan Johnson and Kayla Beaver allowed four runs over the next 39 innings to capture the tournament championship. Johnson was the ASUN regular season pitcher of the year, and Beaver was the tournament MVP with one run allowed in 30 1/3 innings.

Pitching and defense have been UCA's strengths all year, and Parsons said her team will need to replicate its offensive output in the final two games of the ASUN Tournament to win the regional.

"I think that's the key," Parsons said. "I think that we can play defense, we can pitch with most teams in the country, and we just have to figure out ways to manufacture some runs."

This will be UCA's second regional berth in its 27-year history. The Bears lost both games they played in the 2015 Norman (Okla.) Regional, losing to No. 4 Oklahoma and Lehigh.

Parsons, who was an assistant coach at the time, said she thinks this weekend will show how far the UCA softball program has come in the last eight years.

"The 2015 regional, you know, it was a new experience for us at UCA," Parsons said. "We got sent to Oklahoma, and they were one of the best teams in the country. We played Oklahoma in the first game. We were ready for it, but we were kind of shell-shocked. We weren't ready for the atmosphere. This team has played in front of 2,500 fans at our field and played a big [game] in front of fans at Arkansas and LSU. I don't know that we'll be intimidated at all. There may be some jitters at first, but I think we'll be prepared. We'll be ready to go."